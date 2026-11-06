https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/russia-us-remain-positive-ready-to-continue-humanitarian-work---kremlin-1125025398.html

Russia, US Remain Positive, Ready to Continue Humanitarian Work - Kremlin

Russia, US Remain Positive, Ready to Continue Humanitarian Work - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Moscow and Washington remain positive and ready to continue humanitarian work, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-11-06T09:50+0000

2026-11-06T09:50+0000

2026-11-06T09:50+0000

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dmitry peskov

yana lantratova

kirill dmitriev

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"Of course, this is a very positive meeting, and the main thing is that there remains a positive attitude and willingness to continue such humanitarian work," Peskov told reporters. Humanitarian and political contacts between Russia and the United States complement each other perfectly, the official said, adding that Lantratova has done a lot of work for the humanitarian operation in Alyoshki.On Thursday, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova met with US First Lady Melania Trump at the White House in Washington following a humanitarian action in Alyoshki. Moscow has no details about a peace agreement announced by US President Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Trump announced the preparation of a large-scale peace agreement that would go beyond the Ukrainian conflict and could cover the whole of Europe.Moscow sees the Europeans' prolonged indecision and unwillingness to talk to Russia, Peskov said.A conversation with Europeans on ensuring mutual security will be required at some point, the spokesperson added."Since one way or another we will talk about the future security system in Europe, when there will be talks about mutual security of Russia and Ukraine, then, of course, it will be impossible to do this without the Europeans at some stage. It will take a conversation with the Europeans," Peskov said.Moscow has not yet received ideas from the EU on the architecture of European security, Peskov added.Yerevan de facto does not participate in the work of the CSTO, and its future in the organization will depend on the discussions of CSTO member states, Peskov said."You know that Yerevan is currently de facto not participating in the work of the CSTO. You have heard Yerevan's official statement on the position regarding the expediency of participating in the CSTO. Indeed, certain steps are prescribed in the statutory documents. And then everything will depend on what kind of discussions will take place within the framework of the organization," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about the Kremlin's attitude to the situation around Armenia and the CSTO.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/csto-secretary-general-notes-danger-of-europes-militarization-bellicose-rhetoric-1124589554.html

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dmitry peskov, yana lantratova, kirill dmitriev, russia, washington, moscow, kremlin, white house, us, yerevan, donald trump, collective security treaty organization (csto)