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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Army Continues Advancing Along Front Lines
Russian Army Continues Advancing Along Front Lines
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, three armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, an artillery piece, and seven electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defences shot down 3 Ukrainian guided bombs and 538 UAVs.
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Russian Army Continues Advancing Along Front Lines

09:19 GMT 08.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, three armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, an artillery piece, and seven electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 185 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 230 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 170 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defences shot down 3 Ukrainian guided bombs and 538 UAVs.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Logistics and Port Infrastructure – MoD
5 November, 07:10 GMT
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