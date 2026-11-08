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Russian Army Continues Advancing Along Front Lines
Russian Army Continues Advancing Along Front Lines
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-11-08T09:19+0000
2026-11-08T09:19+0000
2026-11-08T09:19+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, three armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, an artillery piece, and seven electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defences shot down 3 Ukrainian guided bombs and 538 UAVs.
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Russian Army Continues Advancing Along Front Lines
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, three armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, an artillery piece, and seven electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 185 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 230 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 170 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defences shot down 3 Ukrainian guided bombs and 538 UAVs.