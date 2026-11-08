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US Iron Gate Unit Will Fail to Achieve Its Goal - IRGC
US Iron Gate Unit Will Fail to Achieve Its Goal - IRGC
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The US Iron Gate unit will not be able to achieve its goal, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on Sunday.
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On Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper ordered the creation of a task force to prevent Iran from transporting weapons across the country's land borders and the Caspian Sea. According to CENTCOM, the unit, designated Iron Gate, will consist of approximately 20 military and civilian personnel based in Tampa, Florida. The United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite the lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there are risks of a resumption of hostilities.
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US Iron Gate Unit Will Fail to Achieve Its Goal - IRGC

11:30 GMT 08.11.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US Iron Gate unit will not be able to achieve its goal, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on Sunday.
On Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper ordered the creation of a task force to prevent Iran from transporting weapons across the country's land borders and the Caspian Sea. According to CENTCOM, the unit, designated Iron Gate, will consist of approximately 20 military and civilian personnel based in Tampa, Florida.
"The Iron Gate plan is purely a play on words. They will never be able to achieve their goal, namely strong economic pressure to collapse the Iranian economy," Mohebbi was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
The United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite the lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there are risks of a resumption of hostilities.
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