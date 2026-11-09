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Abu Dhabi Talks Planned Without Europeans - Kremlin
Abu Dhabi Talks Planned Without Europeans - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Talks in Abu Dhabi are planned without European participation, Peskov said — Russia and Ukraine will meet there with US mediation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry... 09.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-09T09:25+0000
2026-11-09T09:25+0000
2026-11-09T09:39+0000
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"What will happen in Abu Dhabi in the coming days are trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the United States. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the US has own channels of communication with Europeans, Ukrainians with Europeans, and they are already apparently building their own coordination mechanism, but I repeat once again, we are talking about trilateral negotiations," Peskov told reporters.The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.From a geographical standpoint, Ukraine is already a different country, as the realities on the ground are obvious, he added.Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis would soon be crowned with success, and after the conflict ended, Ukraine would take on a different form. The journalists asked if this statement meant that it was about territorial changes or some other form of government, including political ones.Russia, the United States and China are exchanging views on the agenda of a possible meeting between their leaders — Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping — on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Peskov said.Topics at the possible meeting can be very different, the official said, adding that the conversation will be interesting in any case.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/rubio-hopes-to-see-progress-on-ukrainian-settlement-at-abu-dhabi-talks-1125032406.html
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Abu Dhabi Talks Planned Without Europeans - Kremlin
09:25 GMT 09.11.2026 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 09.11.2026)
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Talks in Abu Dhabi are planned without European participation, Peskov said — Russia and Ukraine will meet there with US mediation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"What will happen in Abu Dhabi in the coming days are trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the United States. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the US has own channels of communication with Europeans, Ukrainians with Europeans, and they are already apparently building their own coordination mechanism, but I repeat once again, we are talking about trilateral negotiations," Peskov told reporters.
The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.
From a geographical standpoint, Ukraine is already a different country, as the realities on the ground are obvious, he added.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis would soon be crowned with success, and after the conflict ended, Ukraine would take on a different form. The journalists asked if this statement meant that it was about territorial changes or some other form of government, including political ones.
"I would recommend that you address your questions to President Trump. As for the shape of Ukraine, from a geographical point of view, it is already a different country. The realities on the ground are obvious, and hardly anyone can deny them," Peskov told reporters.
Russia, the United States and China are exchanging views on the agenda of a possible meeting between their leaders — Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping — on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Peskov said.
Topics at the possible meeting can be very different, the official said, adding that the conversation will be interesting in any case.