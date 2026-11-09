International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/abu-dhabi-talks-planned-without-europeans---kremlin-1125033410.html
Abu Dhabi Talks Planned Without Europeans - Kremlin
Abu Dhabi Talks Planned Without Europeans - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Talks in Abu Dhabi are planned without European participation, Peskov said — Russia and Ukraine will meet there with US mediation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry... 09.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-09T09:25+0000
2026-11-09T09:39+0000
world
dmitry peskov
abu dhabi
russia
ukraine
us
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_adb9a2c0b7d61756acc8601290f15670.jpg
"What will happen in Abu Dhabi in the coming days are trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the United States. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the US has own channels of communication with Europeans, Ukrainians with Europeans, and they are already apparently building their own coordination mechanism, but I repeat once again, we are talking about trilateral negotiations," Peskov told reporters.The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.From a geographical standpoint, Ukraine is already a different country, as the realities on the ground are obvious, he added.Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis would soon be crowned with success, and after the conflict ended, Ukraine would take on a different form. The journalists asked if this statement meant that it was about territorial changes or some other form of government, including political ones.Russia, the United States and China are exchanging views on the agenda of a possible meeting between their leaders — Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping — on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Peskov said.Topics at the possible meeting can be very different, the official said, adding that the conversation will be interesting in any case.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/rubio-hopes-to-see-progress-on-ukrainian-settlement-at-abu-dhabi-talks-1125032406.html
abu dhabi
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_84ba332a84ca6e2c12dafebc4b762c02.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
dmitry peskov, abu dhabi, russia, ukraine, us
dmitry peskov, abu dhabi, russia, ukraine, us

Abu Dhabi Talks Planned Without Europeans - Kremlin

09:25 GMT 09.11.2026 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 09.11.2026)
© UAE MFA / Go to the mediabankUkraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi
Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
© UAE MFA
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
Talks in Abu Dhabi are planned without European participation, Peskov said — Russia and Ukraine will meet there with US mediation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"What will happen in Abu Dhabi in the coming days are trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the United States. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the US has own channels of communication with Europeans, Ukrainians with Europeans, and they are already apparently building their own coordination mechanism, but I repeat once again, we are talking about trilateral negotiations," Peskov told reporters.
The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.
From a geographical standpoint, Ukraine is already a different country, as the realities on the ground are obvious, he added.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis would soon be crowned with success, and after the conflict ended, Ukraine would take on a different form. The journalists asked if this statement meant that it was about territorial changes or some other form of government, including political ones.
"I would recommend that you address your questions to President Trump. As for the shape of Ukraine, from a geographical point of view, it is already a different country. The realities on the ground are obvious, and hardly anyone can deny them," Peskov told reporters.
Russia, the United States and China are exchanging views on the agenda of a possible meeting between their leaders — Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping — on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Peskov said.
Topics at the possible meeting can be very different, the official said, adding that the conversation will be interesting in any case.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
World
Rubio Hopes to See Progress on Ukrainian Settlement at Abu Dhabi Talks
06:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала