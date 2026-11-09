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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/rubio-hopes-to-see-progress-on-ukrainian-settlement-at-abu-dhabi-talks-1125032406.html
Rubio Hopes to See Progress on Ukrainian Settlement at Abu Dhabi Talks
Rubio Hopes to See Progress on Ukrainian Settlement at Abu Dhabi Talks
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed his hope that progress on the Ukrainian settlement can be achieved during the talks in Abu Dhabi.
2026-11-09T06:45+0000
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The trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi this week. US special envoy Jared Kushner said that Washington intends to discuss the prospects for a settlement with European partners and expand the negotiations format to include their direct participation if progress is achieved. The US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the parties intended to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues, and further steps toward a peace settlement during the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi. The Kremlin confirmed that a Russian delegation will participate in the negotiations. It will be led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
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Rubio Hopes to See Progress on Ukrainian Settlement at Abu Dhabi Talks

06:45 GMT 09.11.2026
© AP Photo / Michael ProbstUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed his hope that progress on the Ukrainian settlement can be achieved during the talks in Abu Dhabi.
The trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi this week. US special envoy Jared Kushner said that Washington intends to discuss the prospects for a settlement with European partners and expand the negotiations format to include their direct participation if progress is achieved.
"Maybe some progress can be made in Abu Dhabi tomorrow when Jared [Kusher] and Steve [Witkoff] will be there. I think they're on the way there right now," Rubio told reporters.
The US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the parties intended to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues, and further steps toward a peace settlement during the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi.
The Kremlin confirmed that a Russian delegation will participate in the negotiations. It will be led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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Russia, US and Ukraine to Hold New Talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 - Kremlin
3 November, 09:58 GMT
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