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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/eu-seeks-to-replenish-ukraines-huge-military-losses-by-forcing-men-back-home---russian-intel-1125032707.html
EU Seeks to Replenish Ukraine's Huge Military Losses by Forcing Men Back Home - Russian Intel
EU Seeks to Replenish Ukraine's Huge Military Losses by Forcing Men Back Home - Russian Intel
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The EU leadership is actively exploring ways to push Ukrainian men living in Europe back to their homeland, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated.
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Brussels views more than 1 million Ukrainian men residing in the EU as a potential pool of manpower that could give European governments' confrontation with Russia a "second wind," noted the SVR.According to the SVR:The EU leadership is "giving no thought to either the future of the eurozone, which desperately needs cheap Ukrainian labor amid the economic crisis, or the future of Ukraine itself, which is on the brink of a demographic catastrophe," underscored Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service.
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EU Seeks to Replenish Ukraine's Huge Military Losses by Forcing Men Back Home - Russian Intel

08:05 GMT 09.11.2026 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 09.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoFILE- In this June 23, 2016 file photo, a worker on a lift adjusts the EU flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels
FILE- In this June 23, 2016 file photo, a worker on a lift adjusts the EU flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
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The EU leadership is actively exploring ways to push Ukrainian men living in Europe back to their homeland, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated.
Brussels views more than 1 million Ukrainian men residing in the EU as a potential pool of manpower that could give European governments' confrontation with Russia a "second wind," noted the SVR.
According to the SVR:
European officials plan to make life increasingly difficult for Ukrainian men seeking to avoid military service, hoping to drive them back home
First step was the EU Council's decision to stop granting temporary protection status to Ukrainian men of conscription age from August 2026, significantly limiting their access to the benefits of European consumer society
Further measures are planned by the end of the year to make life even harder for Ukrainian draft evaders in Europe by restricting their access to financial services, employment and rental housing
Ukraine is on the brink of a demographic catastrophe
European estimates suggest that the population of the territory under Ukraine’s control could fall to just over 10 million within the next 10 to 20 years, with only a third of them of working age - below the threshold for national survival
The EU leadership is "giving no thought to either the future of the eurozone, which desperately needs cheap Ukrainian labor amid the economic crisis, or the future of Ukraine itself, which is on the brink of a demographic catastrophe," underscored Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service.
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Deal Heavy Blow to Ukrainian Troops – MoD
7 November, 09:19 GMT
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