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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russian-forces-deal-heavy-blow-to-ukrainian-troops--mod-1125028641.html
Russian Forces Deal Heavy Blow to Ukrainian Troops – MoD
Russian Forces Deal Heavy Blow to Ukrainian Troops – MoD
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
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This is in addition to:Russian air defenses shot down two guided aerial bombs, four long-range missiles and 903 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Russian armed forces destroyed a radar station and struck ammunition depots, as well as facilities used to store and manufacture Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicles and drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Deal Heavy Blow to Ukrainian Troops – MoD

09:19 GMT 07.11.2026 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 07.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

This is in addition to:

Over 150 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 200 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down two guided aerial bombs, four long-range missiles and 903 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russian armed forces destroyed a radar station and struck ammunition depots, as well as facilities used to store and manufacture Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicles and drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Garpia-A1E long-range UAV system - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment, Dual-Use Cargo for Ukraine - MoD
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