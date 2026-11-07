https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russian-forces-deal-heavy-blow-to-ukrainian-troops--mod-1125028641.html
Russian Forces Deal Heavy Blow to Ukrainian Troops – MoD
Russian Forces Deal Heavy Blow to Ukrainian Troops – MoD
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-11-07T09:19+0000
2026-11-07T09:19+0000
2026-11-07T10:03+0000
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This is in addition to:Russian air defenses shot down two guided aerial bombs, four long-range missiles and 903 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Russian armed forces destroyed a radar station and struck ammunition depots, as well as facilities used to store and manufacture Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicles and drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
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ukraine, russia, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Russian Forces Deal Heavy Blow to Ukrainian Troops – MoD
09:19 GMT 07.11.2026 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 07.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Over 150 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 200 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down two guided aerial bombs, four long-range missiles and 903 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
.
Russian armed forces destroyed a radar station and struck ammunition depots, as well as facilities used to store and manufacture Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicles and drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.