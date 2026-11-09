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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Forces Liberate Vasylkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russia Forces Liberate Vasylkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Vasylkovoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. 09.11.2026, Sputnik International
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Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to: Russian air defense systems also shot down two HIMARS shells and 680 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs, the ministry added.
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Russia Forces Liberate Vasylkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

09:15 GMT 09.11.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman in special military operation zone. File photo
Russian serviceman in special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Vasylkovoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 335 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 200 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 180 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense systems also shot down two HIMARS shells and 680 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs, the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Thirteen Ukrainian Settlements in a Week
23 October, 09:34 GMT
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