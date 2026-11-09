https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russia-forces-liberate-vasylkovoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1125033241.html
Russia Forces Liberate Vasylkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russia Forces Liberate Vasylkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Vasylkovoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. 09.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-09T09:15+0000
2026-11-09T09:15+0000
2026-11-09T09:15+0000
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Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to: Russian air defense systems also shot down two HIMARS shells and 680 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-liberates-thirteen-ukrainian-settlements-in-a-week-1124927486.html
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russia, ukraine, zaporozhye, russian defense ministry
Russia Forces Liberate Vasylkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Vasylkovoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 335 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 200 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 180 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense systems also shot down two HIMARS shells and 680 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs, the ministry added.