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Russia Strikes Dry Port Logistics Center in Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry
Russia Strikes Dry Port Logistics Center in Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry
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Russia struck the Dry Port logistics center in port of Odessa, designed for the storage and distribution of cargo for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-11-09T15:00+0000
2026-11-09T15:00+0000
2026-11-09T15:01+0000
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The Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against energy infrastructure facilities, logistics centers of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Russian also carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship, carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Dry Port Logistics Center in Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry
15:00 GMT 09.11.2026 (Updated: 15:01 GMT 09.11.2026)
Russia struck the Dry Port logistics center in port of Odessa, designed for the storage and distribution of cargo for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against energy infrastructure facilities, logistics centers of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"This afternoon, as a result of the strikes, the Dry Port logistics center was hit in the port of Odessa, designed for the storage and distribution of goods in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.
Russian also carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship, carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the ministry added.