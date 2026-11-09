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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Strikes Dry Port Logistics Center in Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry
Russia Strikes Dry Port Logistics Center in Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia struck the Dry Port logistics center in port of Odessa, designed for the storage and distribution of cargo for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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The Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against energy infrastructure facilities, logistics centers of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Russian also carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship, carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russias-bridge-strikes-aim-to-paralyze-logistics-sustaining-ukraines-military---expert-1125034140.html
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Russia Strikes Dry Port Logistics Center in Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry

15:00 GMT 09.11.2026 (Updated: 15:01 GMT 09.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
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Russia struck the Dry Port logistics center in port of Odessa, designed for the storage and distribution of cargo for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against energy infrastructure facilities, logistics centers of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"This afternoon, as a result of the strikes, the Dry Port logistics center was hit in the port of Odessa, designed for the storage and distribution of goods in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.
Russian also carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship, carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the ministry added.
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Bridge Strikes Aim to Paralyze Logistics Sustaining Ukraine’s Military - Expert
11:39 GMT
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