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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russias-bridge-strikes-aim-to-paralyze-logistics-sustaining-ukraines-military---expert-1125034140.html
Russia’s Bridge Strikes Aim to Paralyze Logistics Sustaining Ukraine’s Military - Expert
Russia’s Bridge Strikes Aim to Paralyze Logistics Sustaining Ukraine’s Military - Expert
Sputnik International
Russian strikes target critical arteries used to move troops, weapons, ammunition and fuel across the Dnepr river, military observer Alexey Borzenko told Sputnik.
2026-11-09T11:39+0000
2026-11-09T11:39+0000
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The Northern Road Bridge, used to shuttle troops and supplies toward Chernigov and Sumy, sustained four ballistic missile hits, leaving a large hole in its roadway near the cable-stay anchors, noted the analyst.The Southern Bridge, which used to carry up to 90% of traffic between Kiev’s two banks and links highways toward Odessa, Chop and the Kharkov–Izium–Slavyansk axis, was hit five times in two days, damaging its roadway and forcing its closure, he added.Even if half of Kiev’s eight main Dnepr crossings become unusable or restricted, frontline supplies could face bottlenecks and costly detours.In the pundit's opinion, repairing damaged bridge structures could take months, alternative crossings and pontoon bridges offer limited capacity, while protective nets cannot stop ballistic missiles.Russian bridge strikes create a growing military logistics nightmare for Ukraine’s military, which “will face problems across entire operational sectors,” he underscored.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russian-strikes-hit-kiev-bridge-missile-plant-and-energy-infrastructure-1125028223.html
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russia, ukraine, strikes, missile strikes, ballistic missiles, dnepr, bridges, kiev

Russia’s Bridge Strikes Aim to Paralyze Logistics Sustaining Ukraine’s Military - Expert

11:39 GMT 09.11.2026
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
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Russian strikes target critical arteries used to move troops, weapons, ammunition and fuel across the Dnepr river, military observer Alexey Borzenko told Sputnik.
The Northern Road Bridge, used to shuttle troops and supplies toward Chernigov and Sumy, sustained four ballistic missile hits, leaving a large hole in its roadway near the cable-stay anchors, noted the analyst.
The Southern Bridge, which used to carry up to 90% of traffic between Kiev’s two banks and links highways toward Odessa, Chop and the Kharkov–Izium–Slavyansk axis, was hit five times in two days, damaging its roadway and forcing its closure, he added.
Even if half of Kiev’s eight main Dnepr crossings become unusable or restricted, frontline supplies could face bottlenecks and costly detours.
In the pundit's opinion, repairing damaged bridge structures could take months, alternative crossings and pontoon bridges offer limited capacity, while protective nets cannot stop ballistic missiles.
Russian bridge strikes create a growing military logistics nightmare for Ukraine’s military, which “will face problems across entire operational sectors,” he underscored.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes Hit Kiev Bridge, Missile Plant and Energy Infrastructure
7 November, 07:11 GMT
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