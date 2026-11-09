https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russias-bridge-strikes-aim-to-paralyze-logistics-sustaining-ukraines-military---expert-1125034140.html
Russia’s Bridge Strikes Aim to Paralyze Logistics Sustaining Ukraine’s Military - Expert
Russia’s Bridge Strikes Aim to Paralyze Logistics Sustaining Ukraine’s Military - Expert
Sputnik International
Russian strikes target critical arteries used to move troops, weapons, ammunition and fuel across the Dnepr river, military observer Alexey Borzenko told Sputnik.
2026-11-09T11:39+0000
2026-11-09T11:39+0000
2026-11-09T11:39+0000
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russia
ukraine
strikes
missile strikes
ballistic missiles
dnepr
bridges
kiev
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The Northern Road Bridge, used to shuttle troops and supplies toward Chernigov and Sumy, sustained four ballistic missile hits, leaving a large hole in its roadway near the cable-stay anchors, noted the analyst.The Southern Bridge, which used to carry up to 90% of traffic between Kiev’s two banks and links highways toward Odessa, Chop and the Kharkov–Izium–Slavyansk axis, was hit five times in two days, damaging its roadway and forcing its closure, he added.Even if half of Kiev’s eight main Dnepr crossings become unusable or restricted, frontline supplies could face bottlenecks and costly detours.In the pundit's opinion, repairing damaged bridge structures could take months, alternative crossings and pontoon bridges offer limited capacity, while protective nets cannot stop ballistic missiles.Russian bridge strikes create a growing military logistics nightmare for Ukraine’s military, which “will face problems across entire operational sectors,” he underscored.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russian-strikes-hit-kiev-bridge-missile-plant-and-energy-infrastructure-1125028223.html
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russia, ukraine, strikes, missile strikes, ballistic missiles, dnepr, bridges, kiev
russia, ukraine, strikes, missile strikes, ballistic missiles, dnepr, bridges, kiev
Russia’s Bridge Strikes Aim to Paralyze Logistics Sustaining Ukraine’s Military - Expert
Russian strikes target critical arteries used to move troops, weapons, ammunition and fuel across the Dnepr river, military observer Alexey Borzenko told Sputnik.
The Northern Road Bridge, used to shuttle troops and supplies toward Chernigov and Sumy, sustained four ballistic missile hits
, leaving a large hole in its roadway near the cable-stay anchors, noted the analyst.
The Southern Bridge, which used to carry up to 90% of traffic between Kiev’s two banks and links highways toward Odessa, Chop and the Kharkov–Izium–Slavyansk axis, was hit five times in two days, damaging its roadway and forcing its closure, he added.
Even if half of Kiev’s eight main Dnepr crossings become unusable or restricted, frontline supplies could face bottlenecks and costly detours.
In the pundit's opinion, repairing damaged bridge structures could take months, alternative crossings and pontoon bridges offer limited capacity, while protective nets cannot stop ballistic missiles.
Russian bridge strikes create a growing military logistics nightmare for Ukraine’s military, which “will face problems across entire operational sectors,” he underscored.