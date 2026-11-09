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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Army Strikes Industrial and Energy Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russian Army Strikes Industrial and Energy Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in the area of the village of Belaya Tserkov in the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and armed forces' facilities, production and storage sites for attack UAVs, as well as naval vessels with military equipment and dual-use cargo. Russian troops also struck the Globinsky plant in the Poltava region, where long-range drones were assembled and stored, as well as electrical substations near the village of Cherkassy and the village of Krivoy Rog in Dnepropetrovsk region, and a traction electrical substation in the Vinnitsa region, the statement read.
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Russian Army Strikes Industrial and Energy Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces

06:20 GMT 09.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in the area of the village of Belaya Tserkov in the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and armed forces' facilities, production and storage sites for attack UAVs, as well as naval vessels with military equipment and dual-use cargo.
Russian troops also struck the Globinsky plant in the Poltava region, where long-range drones were assembled and stored, as well as electrical substations near the village of Cherkassy and the village of Krivoy Rog in Dnepropetrovsk region, and a traction electrical substation in the Vinnitsa region, the statement read.
"In the waters of the Black Sea southwest of Odessa [Odesa], a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine was hit," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Continues Strikes On Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Transports
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