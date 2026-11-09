https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russian-army-strikes-industrial-and-energy-facilities-used-by-ukrainian-forces-1125032278.html
Russian Army Strikes Industrial and Energy Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russian Army Strikes Industrial and Energy Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in the area of the village of Belaya Tserkov in the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-11-09T06:20+0000
2026-11-09T06:20+0000
2026-11-09T06:20+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and armed forces' facilities, production and storage sites for attack UAVs, as well as naval vessels with military equipment and dual-use cargo. Russian troops also struck the Globinsky plant in the Poltava region, where long-range drones were assembled and stored, as well as electrical substations near the village of Cherkassy and the village of Krivoy Rog in Dnepropetrovsk region, and a traction electrical substation in the Vinnitsa region, the statement read.
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Russian Army Strikes Industrial and Energy Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in the area of the village of Belaya Tserkov in the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and armed forces' facilities, production and storage sites for attack UAVs, as well as naval vessels with military equipment and dual-use cargo.
Russian troops also struck the Globinsky plant in the Poltava region, where long-range drones were assembled and stored, as well as electrical substations near the village of Cherkassy and the village of Krivoy Rog in Dnepropetrovsk region, and a traction electrical substation in the Vinnitsa region, the statement read.
"In the waters of the Black Sea southwest of Odessa [Odesa], a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine was hit," the ministry added.