https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russian-strikes-hit-kiev-bridge-missile-plant-and-energy-infrastructure-1125028223.html
Russian Strikes Hit Kiev Bridge, Missile Plant and Energy Infrastructure
Russian Strikes Hit Kiev Bridge, Missile Plant and Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces struck the Northern road bridge in Kiev, used to transport weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian troops, as well as a thermal power plant and an electrical substation in the Kiev Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-11-07T07:11+0000
2026-11-07T07:11+0000
2026-11-07T07:11+0000
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The Russian Defense Ministry has detailed the targets:The strike is part of Russia's ongoing campaign against energy facilities supporting Ukraine's defense industry and military logistics.
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Russian Strikes Hit Kiev Bridge, Missile Plant and Energy Infrastructure
Russian armed forces struck the Northern road bridge in Kiev, used to transport weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian troops, as well as a thermal power plant and an electrical substation in the Kiev Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Russian Defense Ministry has detailed the targets:
In Kiev, the Northern road bridge — used to transport weapons for the Ukrainian army — was hit
In Kiev, the Meridian enterprise named after Korolev, which produces Flamingo missiles, was struck
In the Zhitomir region, a 330 kV electrical substation supporting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises was hit
In the Kiev region, the Tripolskaya thermal power plant and the Kievskaya electrical substation were also struck
In the Black Sea south-east of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel delivering military equipment to Ukraine was hit
The strike is part of Russia's ongoing campaign
against energy facilities supporting Ukraine's defense industry and military logistics.