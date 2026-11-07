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Russian Strikes Hit Kiev Bridge, Missile Plant and Energy Infrastructure
Russian Strikes Hit Kiev Bridge, Missile Plant and Energy Infrastructure
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Russian armed forces struck the Northern road bridge in Kiev, used to transport weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian troops, as well as a thermal power plant and an electrical substation in the Kiev Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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The Russian Defense Ministry has detailed the targets:The strike is part of Russia's ongoing campaign against energy facilities supporting Ukraine's defense industry and military logistics.
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Russian Strikes Hit Kiev Bridge, Missile Plant and Energy Infrastructure

07:11 GMT 07.11.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
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Russian armed forces struck the Northern road bridge in Kiev, used to transport weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian troops, as well as a thermal power plant and an electrical substation in the Kiev Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The Russian Defense Ministry has detailed the targets:

In Kiev, the Northern road bridge — used to transport weapons for the Ukrainian army — was hit
In Kiev, the Meridian enterprise named after Korolev, which produces Flamingo missiles, was struck
In the Zhitomir region, a 330 kV electrical substation supporting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises was hit
In the Kiev region, the Tripolskaya thermal power plant and the Kievskaya electrical substation were also struck
In the Black Sea south-east of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel delivering military equipment to Ukraine was hit
The strike is part of Russia's ongoing campaign against energy facilities supporting Ukraine's defense industry and military logistics.
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