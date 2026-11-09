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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russias-rassvet-satellite-constellation-protected-from-external-impact---shoigu-1125032935.html
Russia's Rassvet Satellite Constellation Protected From External Impact - Shoigu
Russia's Rassvet Satellite Constellation Protected From External Impact - Shoigu
Sputnik International
The Rassvet satellite constellation designed by Russian aerospace company Bureau 1440 is fully protected from physical, political and economic impact, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
2026-11-09T08:21+0000
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"Vertical integration and localization of production of all components of the constellation ensure its protection from external physical, political — which is extremely important — and economic impact," Shoigu said at a meeting of the security council secretaries of CIS countries. He added that Russia wanted to present the satellite constellation to delegates of countries that make up the Commonwealth of Independent States.Russia appreciates efforts of US President Donald Trump on the work on the Ukrainian settlement, Shoigu said.
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Russia's Rassvet Satellite Constellation Protected From External Impact - Shoigu

08:21 GMT 09.11.2026
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov / Go to the mediabankEx-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Ex-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Rassvet satellite constellation designed by Russian aerospace company Bureau 1440 is fully protected from physical, political and economic impact, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"Vertical integration and localization of production of all components of the constellation ensure its protection from external physical, political — which is extremely important — and economic impact," Shoigu said at a meeting of the security council secretaries of CIS countries.
He added that Russia wanted to present the satellite constellation to delegates of countries that make up the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Russia appreciates efforts of US President Donald Trump on the work on the Ukrainian settlement, Shoigu said.
"We see the real efforts and interest of US President Donald Trump in the peace in Ukraine, we certainly appreciate it," Shoigu told the meeting.
A Russian serviceman of the Tsentr Group of Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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West Acting More Aggressively as Russia Approaches Successful End of Operation - Shoigu
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