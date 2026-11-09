https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/zelenskys-critics-end-up-in-ukrainian-secret-prisons---source-1125032551.html
Zelensky's Critics End Up in Ukrainian Secret Prisons - Source
Zelensky's Critics End Up in Ukrainian Secret Prisons - Source
Sputnik International
Critics of Vladimir Zelensky's end up at secret torture sites, which Ukraine uses as an instrument of reprisal, a source in the resistance movement in Odessa told Sputnik.
2026-11-09T07:13+0000
2026-11-09T07:13+0000
2026-11-09T07:13+0000
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"It's a case of 'one hand washes the other' - those who disagree with Zelensky's regime and critics of Ukrainian law enforcers end up in these prisons. In fact, for this criticism they are reported, and the person is taken to this institution under unclear circumstances. For the authorities, they play the role of cleaners. These prisons are needed by the authorities, which is why they exist and why no one touches them," a member of the Odessa resistance said. An example of this is a Ukrainian torture site called "Library" that had been discovered near Mariupol, the source said.Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Monday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in a Kiev's suburb, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such torture chambers in Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population: the medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought.
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ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, odessa, russia
ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, odessa, russia
Zelensky's Critics End Up in Ukrainian Secret Prisons - Source
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Critics of Vladimir Zelensky's end up at secret torture sites, which Ukraine uses as an instrument of reprisal, a source in the resistance movement in Odessa told Sputnik.
"It's a case of 'one hand washes the other' - those who disagree with Zelensky's regime and critics of Ukrainian law enforcers end up in these prisons. In fact, for this criticism they are reported, and the person is taken to this institution under unclear circumstances. For the authorities, they play the role of cleaners. These prisons are needed by the authorities, which is why they exist and why no one touches them," a member of the Odessa resistance said.
An example of this is a Ukrainian torture site called "Library" that had been discovered near Mariupol, the source said.
"Why aren't criminal cases opened? Who in their right mind in today's Ukraine would open a case against, say, 'Azov' [recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia]? Whoever opens one will end up in that prison themselves," the person said.
Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Monday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in a Kiev's suburb, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such torture chambers in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population: the medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought.