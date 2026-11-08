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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/every-fifth-prisoner-dies-in-ukraines-secret-torture-dungeons-1125030408.html
Every Fifth Prisoner Dies in Ukraine’s Secret Torture Dungeons
Every Fifth Prisoner Dies in Ukraine’s Secret Torture Dungeons
Sputnik International
The high death rate is linked both to the torture itself, and to the prisoners’ health and other circumstances, a member of the pro-Russian underground movement in Odessa told Sputnik.
2026-11-08T04:39+0000
2026-11-08T04:39+0000
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“Roughly every fifth person is physically eliminated. That’s not counting ordered cases. … Out of every 700 people who pass through these torture facilities, about 150 die,” he stated.According to him, some suffer from heart problems, age, or poor health, and cannot survive the horrific experience. Others “are abused too severely.”Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention to the torture prisons that have existed in Ukraine since 2014. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement.The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that Volodymyr Zelensky clings to power solely by relying on these torture dungeons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/zelensky-well-aware-of-secret-torture-sites-but-will-never-admit-it---russias-miroshnik-1125028907.html
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Every Fifth Prisoner Dies in Ukraine’s Secret Torture Dungeons

04:39 GMT 08.11.2026
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Prisoner - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
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The high death rate is linked both to the torture itself, and to the prisoners’ health and other circumstances, a member of the pro-Russian underground movement in Odessa told Sputnik.
“Roughly every fifth person is physically eliminated. That’s not counting ordered cases. … Out of every 700 people who pass through these torture facilities, about 150 die,” he stated.
According to him, some suffer from heart problems, age, or poor health, and cannot survive the horrific experience. Others “are abused too severely.”
Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention to the torture prisons that have existed in Ukraine since 2014. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that Volodymyr Zelensky clings to power solely by relying on these torture dungeons.
Territory of a former prison operated by Aidar set up in an abandoned sausage factory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
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Zelensky Well Aware of Secret Torture Sites, But Will Never Admit It - Russian Diplomat
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