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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/bill-gates-earned-26bln-from-climate-damaging-landfills-investments---reports-1125045512.html
Bill Gates Earned $2.6Bln From Climate-Damaging Landfills Investments - Reports
Bill Gates Earned $2.6Bln From Climate-Damaging Landfills Investments - Reports
Sputnik International
Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has generated up to $2.6 billion in dividends from its investments in Republic Services, a company whose landfills were found to exceed methane emissions, ProPublica reported on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T17:05+0000
2026-11-10T17:05+0000
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Since late 1999, Gates has grown his stakes in the company from 5% to 38%, a figure representing $29 billion, the report said, citing an analysis of financial statements. Over the same period, the billionaire has received up to $2.6 billion in dividends. According to the report, inspectors from the US Environmental Protection Agency have inspected around 39 of Republic Services' 200 landfills, detecting over 1,400 issues that, among others, lead to the excessive release of methane in the atmosphere. At some facilities, levels stood up to 300 times above the federal limit. Questioned over the irregularities found in the methane emissions of its McCarty landfill as well as failures to address them with concrete actions, the company said it always solves issues that have been identified. According to the report, Gates launched the Breakthrough Energy initiative in 2015 to support technologies meant to fight climate change. Moreover, the billionaire sold his shares in oil and gas companies, a decision he explained by not wanting to profit from their increase in value, which would be driven by a lack of carbon-free alternatives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/gates-foundation-to-invest-majority-of-200bln-funding-in-africa--bill-gates-1122175770.html
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Bill Gates Earned $2.6Bln From Climate-Damaging Landfills Investments - Reports

17:05 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Andres KudackiFormer CEO and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in New York.
Former CEO and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Andres Kudacki
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has generated up to $2.6 billion in dividends from its investments in Republic Services, a company whose landfills were found to exceed methane emissions, ProPublica reported on Tuesday.
Since late 1999, Gates has grown his stakes in the company from 5% to 38%, a figure representing $29 billion, the report said, citing an analysis of financial statements. Over the same period, the billionaire has received up to $2.6 billion in dividends.
According to the report, inspectors from the US Environmental Protection Agency have inspected around 39 of Republic Services' 200 landfills, detecting over 1,400 issues that, among others, lead to the excessive release of methane in the atmosphere. At some facilities, levels stood up to 300 times above the federal limit.
Former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates, speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2025
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Questioned over the irregularities found in the methane emissions of its McCarty landfill as well as failures to address them with concrete actions, the company said it always solves issues that have been identified.
“We employ hundreds of environmental managers and engineers … If issues are identified, we work to resolve them,” Republic Services spokesperson Rob Litt said as quoted in the report. “Protecting the environment is part of Republic Services’ business.”
According to the report, Gates launched the Breakthrough Energy initiative in 2015 to support technologies meant to fight climate change. Moreover, the billionaire sold his shares in oil and gas companies, a decision he explained by not wanting to profit from their increase in value, which would be driven by a lack of carbon-free alternatives.
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