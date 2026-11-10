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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/brazil-more-than-doubles-yy-aluminum-imports-from-russia-in-january-october-1125039311.html
Brazil More Than Doubles Y/Y Aluminum Imports From Russia in January-October
Brazil More Than Doubles Y/Y Aluminum Imports From Russia in January-October
Sputnik International
Shipments of unwrought aluminum from Russia to Brazil more than doubled year-on-year in January-October 2026, according to data from the Brazilian statistical agency seen by Sputnik.
2026-11-10T06:49+0000
2026-11-10T06:49+0000
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From January to October, Brazil imported $61.2 million worth of unwrought aluminum from Russia. This figure is about 140% higher than the total for the first ten months of last year and 80% more than the total for the entire year of 2025. However, the volume of shipments saw a notable decline in October, more than halving month-on-month and decreasing by 30% year-on-year, to $4.4 million. As a result, Russia fell from second to third place among the primary suppliers of unwrought aluminum to Brazil for the month. The top five suppliers also included Argentina ($35.6 million), India ($5.4 million), Spain ($2.6 million), and Bahrain ($813,200). Brazil’s total imports for the month amounted to $49.8 million, down from $68.7 million in September.
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Brazil More Than Doubles Y/Y Aluminum Imports From Russia in January-October

06:49 GMT 10.11.2026
© Maxim ShemetovRussian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enter the hall during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 9, 2025, during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enter the hall during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 9, 2025, during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Shipments of unwrought aluminum from Russia to Brazil more than doubled year-on-year in January-October 2026, according to data from the Brazilian statistical agency seen by Sputnik.
From January to October, Brazil imported $61.2 million worth of unwrought aluminum from Russia. This figure is about 140% higher than the total for the first ten months of last year and 80% more than the total for the entire year of 2025.
However, the volume of shipments saw a notable decline in October, more than halving month-on-month and decreasing by 30% year-on-year, to $4.4 million.
As a result, Russia fell from second to third place among the primary suppliers of unwrought aluminum to Brazil for the month. The top five suppliers also included Argentina ($35.6 million), India ($5.4 million), Spain ($2.6 million), and Bahrain ($813,200). Brazil’s total imports for the month amounted to $49.8 million, down from $68.7 million in September.
One ruble coin with the symbols of the Russian ruble. In the background is a Russian five-ruble coin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
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