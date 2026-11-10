https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/brazil-more-than-doubles-yy-aluminum-imports-from-russia-in-january-october-1125039311.html
Brazil More Than Doubles Y/Y Aluminum Imports From Russia in January-October
Brazil More Than Doubles Y/Y Aluminum Imports From Russia in January-October
Sputnik International
Shipments of unwrought aluminum from Russia to Brazil more than doubled year-on-year in January-October 2026, according to data from the Brazilian statistical agency seen by Sputnik.
2026-11-10T06:49+0000
2026-11-10T06:49+0000
2026-11-10T06:49+0000
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From January to October, Brazil imported $61.2 million worth of unwrought aluminum from Russia. This figure is about 140% higher than the total for the first ten months of last year and 80% more than the total for the entire year of 2025. However, the volume of shipments saw a notable decline in October, more than halving month-on-month and decreasing by 30% year-on-year, to $4.4 million. As a result, Russia fell from second to third place among the primary suppliers of unwrought aluminum to Brazil for the month. The top five suppliers also included Argentina ($35.6 million), India ($5.4 million), Spain ($2.6 million), and Bahrain ($813,200). Brazil’s total imports for the month amounted to $49.8 million, down from $68.7 million in September.
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Brazil More Than Doubles Y/Y Aluminum Imports From Russia in January-October
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Shipments of unwrought aluminum from Russia to Brazil more than doubled year-on-year in January-October 2026, according to data from the Brazilian statistical agency seen by Sputnik.
From January to October, Brazil imported $61.2 million worth of unwrought aluminum from Russia. This figure is about 140% higher than the total for the first ten months of last year and 80% more than the total for the entire year of 2025.
However, the volume of shipments saw a notable decline in October, more than halving month-on-month and decreasing by 30% year-on-year, to $4.4 million.
As a result, Russia fell from second to third place among the primary suppliers of unwrought aluminum to Brazil for the month. The top five suppliers also included Argentina ($35.6 million), India ($5.4 million), Spain ($2.6 million), and Bahrain ($813,200). Brazil’s total imports for the month amounted to $49.8 million, down from $68.7 million in September.