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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/chile-explores-use-of-compact-nuclear-reactors-for-remote-areas---official-1125039426.html
Chile Explores Use of Compact Nuclear Reactors for Remote Areas - Official
Chile Explores Use of Compact Nuclear Reactors for Remote Areas - Official
Sputnik International
The Chilean government is exploring the possibility of using compact nuclear reactors to supply electricity to mining companies and remote regions of the country, Jaime Lisboa, the head of the nuclear facilities department at the Chilean Nuclear Energy Commission (CCHEN), told Sputnik.
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"The current government has asked us to examine a type of reactor known as a compact nuclear reactor, and to analyze and evaluate the feasibility and impact of their deployment — which is exactly what we are working on now," Lisboa said. For instance, a compact reactor could be installed at a mining site to generate electricity for a company's operations, he noted. Another potential application for these reactors is providing power to isolated communities — particularly those that face challenges in connecting to the traditional electrical grid. At the same time, Lisboa emphasized the need to analyze various available alternatives, specifically regarding the types of nuclear fuel used in the reactors and the radioactive waste they might generate. Chile currently has research nuclear reactors in Santiago used for scientific purposes, but the country does not currently employ reactors for electricity generation.
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Chile Explores Use of Compact Nuclear Reactors for Remote Areas - Official

06:53 GMT 10.11.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Podoksenov / Go to the mediabankThe central hall of power unit No. 4 with the BN-800 reactor at the I.V. Kurchatov Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant.
The central hall of power unit No. 4 with the BN-800 reactor at the I.V. Kurchatov Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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SANTIAGO (Sputnik) - The Chilean government is exploring the possibility of using compact nuclear reactors to supply electricity to mining companies and remote regions of the country, Jaime Lisboa, the head of the nuclear facilities department at the Chilean Nuclear Energy Commission (CCHEN), told Sputnik.
"The current government has asked us to examine a type of reactor known as a compact nuclear reactor, and to analyze and evaluate the feasibility and impact of their deployment — which is exactly what we are working on now," Lisboa said.
For instance, a compact reactor could be installed at a mining site to generate electricity for a company's operations, he noted. Another potential application for these reactors is providing power to isolated communities — particularly those that face challenges in connecting to the traditional electrical grid.
At the same time, Lisboa emphasized the need to analyze various available alternatives, specifically regarding the types of nuclear fuel used in the reactors and the radioactive waste they might generate.
Chile currently has research nuclear reactors in Santiago used for scientific purposes, but the country does not currently employ reactors for electricity generation.
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