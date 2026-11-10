https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/china-in-contact-with-russia-us-on-potential-trilateral-summit---foreign-ministry-1125042880.html
China in Contact With Russia, US on Potential Trilateral Summit - Foreign Ministry
China in Contact With Russia, US on Potential Trilateral Summit - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China maintains contacts with Russia and the United States on holding a trilateral leaders' summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
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The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday that the US and China could not agree on the format of the trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. China reportedly wants it to be a scripted event, while the US is pushing for a looser format. On November 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia, China and the US were working to organize a meeting between the three leaders at the APEC summit, which is set to take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 18-19.
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China in Contact With Russia, US on Potential Trilateral Summit - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China maintains contacts with Russia and the United States on holding a trilateral leaders' summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday that the US and China could not agree on the format of the trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. China reportedly wants it to be a scripted event, while the US is pushing for a looser format.
"China maintains contacts with the relevant parties on holding a meeting of leaders of China, Russia and the US. Regarding your specific question, currently I do not have the information I could provide to you," Guo said in response to a request to comment on the WSJ's report.
On November 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia, China and the US were working to organize a meeting between the three leaders at the APEC summit, which is set to take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 18-19.