International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/chinas-foreign-trade-up-253-yy-to-6523-trillion-in-january-october---customs-1125039065.html
China's Foreign Trade Up 25.3% Y/Y to $6.523 Trillion in January-October - Customs
China's Foreign Trade Up 25.3% Y/Y to $6.523 Trillion in January-October - Customs
Sputnik International
China’s total foreign trade reached $6.523 trillion for the period from January to October 2026, an increase of 25.3% compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Tuesday by China's General Administration of Customs.
2026-11-10T06:41+0000
2026-11-10T06:41+0000
asia
china
business
trade
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122710598_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e413fd029e743d5c90d99c4bd0843fba.jpg
China's exports rose by 22.7% year-on-year to $3.783 trillion, while imports increased by 29% to $2.74 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026. Consequently, China's trade surplus for the reporting period reached $1.043 trillion. According to the customs, China’s foreign trade in October alone reached $719.38 billion — an increase of 37.9% compared to October 2025 and also 5.5% higher than in September 2026. Earlier, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, speaking at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), said that China had never intentionally sought a trade surplus. In 2025, China's foreign trade reached a record $6.35 trillion, up 3.2% from 2024. Exports grew by 5.5% to $3.77 trillion, while imports remained at the same level as in 2024, totaling $2.58 trillion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-ranks-as-chinas-5th-largest-trading-partner---customs-data-1125038827.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122710598_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d78b2fb48b761ab5711e331b3477b2a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, business, trade
china, business, trade

China's Foreign Trade Up 25.3% Y/Y to $6.523 Trillion in January-October - Customs

06:41 GMT 10.11.2026
© Sergei BobylevChinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© Sergei Bobylev
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s total foreign trade reached $6.523 trillion for the period from January to October 2026, an increase of 25.3% compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Tuesday by China's General Administration of Customs.
China's exports rose by 22.7% year-on-year to $3.783 trillion, while imports increased by 29% to $2.74 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026. Consequently, China's trade surplus for the reporting period reached $1.043 trillion.
According to the customs, China’s foreign trade in October alone reached $719.38 billion — an increase of 37.9% compared to October 2025 and also 5.5% higher than in September 2026.
Earlier, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, speaking at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), said that China had never intentionally sought a trade surplus.
In 2025, China's foreign trade reached a record $6.35 trillion, up 3.2% from 2024. Exports grew by 5.5% to $3.77 trillion, while imports remained at the same level as in 2024, totaling $2.58 trillion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping drink tea during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
World
Russia Ranks as China's 5th-Largest Trading Partner - Customs Data
06:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала