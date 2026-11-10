https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/chinas-foreign-trade-up-253-yy-to-6523-trillion-in-january-october---customs-1125039065.html
China's Foreign Trade Up 25.3% Y/Y to $6.523 Trillion in January-October - Customs
China's Foreign Trade Up 25.3% Y/Y to $6.523 Trillion in January-October - Customs
Sputnik International
China’s total foreign trade reached $6.523 trillion for the period from January to October 2026, an increase of 25.3% compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Tuesday by China's General Administration of Customs.
2026-11-10T06:41+0000
2026-11-10T06:41+0000
2026-11-10T06:41+0000
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China's exports rose by 22.7% year-on-year to $3.783 trillion, while imports increased by 29% to $2.74 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026. Consequently, China's trade surplus for the reporting period reached $1.043 trillion. According to the customs, China’s foreign trade in October alone reached $719.38 billion — an increase of 37.9% compared to October 2025 and also 5.5% higher than in September 2026. Earlier, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, speaking at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), said that China had never intentionally sought a trade surplus. In 2025, China's foreign trade reached a record $6.35 trillion, up 3.2% from 2024. Exports grew by 5.5% to $3.77 trillion, while imports remained at the same level as in 2024, totaling $2.58 trillion.
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China's Foreign Trade Up 25.3% Y/Y to $6.523 Trillion in January-October - Customs
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s total foreign trade reached $6.523 trillion for the period from January to October 2026, an increase of 25.3% compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Tuesday by China's General Administration of Customs.
China's exports rose by 22.7% year-on-year to $3.783 trillion, while imports increased by 29% to $2.74 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026. Consequently, China's trade surplus for the reporting period reached $1.043 trillion.
According to the customs, China’s foreign trade in October alone reached $719.38 billion — an increase of 37.9% compared to October 2025 and also 5.5% higher than in September 2026.
Earlier, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, speaking at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), said that China had never intentionally sought a trade surplus.
In 2025, China's foreign trade reached a record $6.35 trillion, up 3.2% from 2024. Exports grew by 5.5% to $3.77 trillion, while imports remained at the same level as in 2024, totaling $2.58 trillion.