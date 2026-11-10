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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-ranks-as-chinas-5th-largest-trading-partner---customs-data-1125038827.html
Russia Ranks as China's 5th-Largest Trading Partner - Customs Data
Russia Ranks as China's 5th-Largest Trading Partner - Customs Data
Sputnik International
China's leading trading partners among individual countries in 2026 were the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan and Russia, according to data on China's trade with 35 countries, regions and associations released on Tuesday by the General Administration of Customs.
2026-11-10T06:34+0000
2026-11-10T06:35+0000
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Trade with the US grew by 11% to $522.7 billion between January and October, with South Korea by 63.7% to $440.9 billion, with Vietnam by 39.7% to $336.053 billion, with Japan by 18% to $310.5 billion, and with Russia by 32.1% to $242.5 billion. Trade between mainland China and Hong Kong grew by 55.3% to $457.23 billion in the reporting period. With Taiwan, it increased by 32% to $340.03 billion. Regarding China's trade with state associations, the largest volume was $3.331 trillion with Belt and Road Initiative member countries, marking a 23.7% increase. Trade with countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) increased by 33.7% to $2.113 trillion, and with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) by 29.6% to $1.119 trillion. China's trade with the European Union rose by 13.1% to $769.366 billion, with Latin America countries by 19.3% to $539.053 billion, with African countries by 22.7% to $346.872 billion. Germany remained China's leading trading partner in the EU, with trade between the two countries growing by 11.2% to $193.2 billion.
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Russia Ranks as China's 5th-Largest Trading Partner - Customs Data

06:34 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 06:35 GMT 10.11.2026)
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's leading trading partners among individual countries in 2026 were the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan and Russia, according to data on China's trade with 35 countries, regions and associations released on Tuesday by the General Administration of Customs.
Trade with the US grew by 11% to $522.7 billion between January and October, with South Korea by 63.7% to $440.9 billion, with Vietnam by 39.7% to $336.053 billion, with Japan by 18% to $310.5 billion, and with Russia by 32.1% to $242.5 billion.
Trade between mainland China and Hong Kong grew by 55.3% to $457.23 billion in the reporting period. With Taiwan, it increased by 32% to $340.03 billion.
Regarding China's trade with state associations, the largest volume was $3.331 trillion with Belt and Road Initiative member countries, marking a 23.7% increase. Trade with countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) increased by 33.7% to $2.113 trillion, and with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) by 29.6% to $1.119 trillion.
China's trade with the European Union rose by 13.1% to $769.366 billion, with Latin America countries by 19.3% to $539.053 billion, with African countries by 22.7% to $346.872 billion. Germany remained China's leading trading partner in the EU, with trade between the two countries growing by 11.2% to $193.2 billion.
Pudong New Development Zone is seen at night Friday, May 2, 2008 in Shanghai, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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Mutual Tourist Flows Between Russia, China Increase 1.5-Fold - Deputy Prime Minister
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