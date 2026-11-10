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Collective Security Issues Will Be Discussed at Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Lavrov
Collective Security Issues Will Be Discussed at Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The participants in the Abu Dhabi talks will discuss issues of ensuring collective security under guarantees that will come into force after a full-fledged settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T08:01+0000
2026-11-10T08:01+0000
2026-11-10T08:43+0000
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Speaking at the plenary session of the International Forum for Ensuring Collective Security, Lavrov said the discussions on security guarantees were proposed by the US and agreed to by Russia.“We have accumulated a great deal of experience, and I hope we will find it useful in the ongoing negotiations in Abu Dhabi — which are starting right this minute — where, at the suggestion of the American side, and agreed to by us, the issues of ensuring collective security in this region will be discussed under guarantees that will come into force once a full-fledged, comprehensive settlement is reached,” the Russian top diplomat emphasized.Turning to the US, Lavrov noted that Russia harbors no illusions about President Donald Trump’s administration and expressed hope that the US will have the determination to continue the dialogue.Other global issues were also addressed by the Russian Foreign Minister: the situation in the Persian Gulf is far from resolved, and the Palestinian issue is no longer remembered at all, the top diplomat said.“The situation [in the Persian Gulf] is still far from resolution. And speaking of the Middle East, let’s not forget that no one even mentions Palestine anymore,” Lavrov noted.Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Earlier on Tuesday a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik that the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.
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Collective Security Issues Will Be Discussed at Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Lavrov
08:01 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 10.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants in the Abu Dhabi negotiations will discuss collective security guarantees set to take effect once a full-fledged settlement is reached, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the plenary session of the International Forum for Ensuring Collective Security, Lavrov said the discussions on security guarantees were proposed by the US and agreed to by Russia.
“We have accumulated a great deal of experience, and I hope we will find it useful in the ongoing negotiations in Abu Dhabi — which are starting right this minute — where, at the suggestion of the American side, and agreed to by us, the issues of ensuring collective security in this region will be discussed under guarantees that will come into force once a full-fledged, comprehensive settlement is reached,” the Russian top diplomat emphasized.
Turning to the US, Lavrov noted that Russia harbors no illusions about President Donald Trump’s administration and expressed hope that the US will have the determination to continue the dialogue.
"And the Trump administration ... We have no illusions, I want to say this right away. But, without harboring illusions, understanding the deep contradictions regarding how international politics should develop further, of course, it is always better to talk ... This is what is happening now in our relations with the United States. Therefore, without harboring any illusions, having learned from the experience, examples of which I have just briefly listed, we very much hope that this time the United States administration will have the determination to continue this dialogue with an eye to achieving an honest balance of interests, when no one's security will be infringed," Lavrov said.
Other global issues were also addressed by the Russian Foreign Minister: the situation in the Persian Gulf is far from resolved, and the Palestinian issue is no longer remembered at all, the top diplomat said.
“The situation [in the Persian Gulf] is still far from resolution. And speaking of the Middle East, let’s not forget that no one even mentions Palestine anymore,” Lavrov noted.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Earlier on Tuesday a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik that the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.