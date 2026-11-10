https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/collective-security-issues-will-be-discussed-at-meeting-in-abu-dhabi---lavrov-1125039759.html

Collective Security Issues Will Be Discussed at Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Lavrov

Collective Security Issues Will Be Discussed at Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The participants in the Abu Dhabi talks will discuss issues of ensuring collective security under guarantees that will come into force after a full-fledged settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-11-10T08:01+0000

2026-11-10T08:01+0000

2026-11-10T08:43+0000

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Speaking at the plenary session of the International Forum for Ensuring Collective Security, Lavrov said the discussions on security guarantees were proposed by the US and agreed to by Russia.“We have accumulated a great deal of experience, and I hope we will find it useful in the ongoing negotiations in Abu Dhabi — which are starting right this minute — where, at the suggestion of the American side, and agreed to by us, the issues of ensuring collective security in this region will be discussed under guarantees that will come into force once a full-fledged, comprehensive settlement is reached,” the Russian top diplomat emphasized.Turning to the US, Lavrov noted that Russia harbors no illusions about President Donald Trump’s administration and expressed hope that the US will have the determination to continue the dialogue.Other global issues were also addressed by the Russian Foreign Minister: the situation in the Persian Gulf is far from resolved, and the Palestinian issue is no longer remembered at all, the top diplomat said.“The situation [in the Persian Gulf] is still far from resolution. And speaking of the Middle East, let’s not forget that no one even mentions Palestine anymore,” Lavrov noted.Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Earlier on Tuesday a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik that the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-us-ukraine-talks-to-begin-in-abu-dhabi-on-tuesday-1125038040.html

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