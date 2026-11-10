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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-us-ukraine-talks-to-begin-in-abu-dhabi-on-tuesday-1125038040.html
Russia-US-Ukraine Talks to Begin in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday
Russia-US-Ukraine Talks to Begin in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday
Sputnik International
A new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are scheduled to begin on Tuesday in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. 10.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-10T03:55+0000
2026-11-10T04:51+0000
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The negotiations are scheduled to last two days. The US delegation will include special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Russia's delegation will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine's will be led by Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service. The sides are set to discuss security guarantees, deescalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Representatives of European countries are also expected to travel to Abu Dhabi, though it remains unclear which meetings they would attend.
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Russia-US-Ukraine Talks to Begin in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday

03:55 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 10.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankTrilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18
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A new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are scheduled to begin on Tuesday in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.
The negotiations are scheduled to last two days. The US delegation will include special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Russia's delegation will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine's will be led by Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.
The sides are set to discuss security guarantees, deescalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
Representatives of European countries are also expected to travel to Abu Dhabi, though it remains unclear which meetings they would attend.
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