https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/crimean-lawmaker-slams-west-for-ignoring-torture-sites-in-ukraine-1125042302.html
Crimean Lawmaker Slams West for Ignoring Torture Sites in Ukraine
Crimean Lawmaker Slams West for Ignoring Torture Sites in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Western countries have pretended to be completely oblivious to the disclosure of a network of secret torture sites in Ukraine, Crimean parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov told Sputnik.
2026-11-10T09:54+0000
2026-11-10T09:54+0000
2026-11-10T09:54+0000
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"Western countries have taken a blind, deaf and mute position regarding torture sites in Ukraine, pretending that nothing horrible or extraordinary is happening," Konstantinov said. Secret prisons have become a common thing in Ukraine, he said. Torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, a fact that Russian authorities have repeatedly pointed out. The issue gained significant attention among the Ukrainian public on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house near Kiev, where people were being tortured in the basement. A manhunt was launched to arrest the protesters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/every-fifth-prisoner-dies-in-ukraines-secret-torture-dungeons-1125030408.html
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Crimean Lawmaker Slams West for Ignoring Torture Sites in Ukraine
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Western countries have pretended to be completely oblivious to the disclosure of a network of secret torture sites in Ukraine, Crimean parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov told Sputnik.
"Western countries have taken a blind, deaf and mute position regarding torture sites in Ukraine, pretending that nothing horrible or extraordinary is happening," Konstantinov said.
Secret prisons have become a common thing in Ukraine, he said.
"Just like in the times of the Great Patriotic War, we will be able to asses the real number of these detention camps, the scale of this tragedy only after the cessation of hostilities, when we have an opportunity to document all crimes of the Kiev regime," Konstantinov stressed.
Torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, a fact that Russian authorities have repeatedly pointed out. The issue gained significant attention among the Ukrainian public on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house near Kiev, where people were being tortured in the basement. A manhunt was launched to arrest the protesters.