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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/cuba-accuses-israel-of-impeding-aid-delivery-to-gaza-1125038693.html
Cuba Accuses Israel of Impeding Aid Delivery to Gaza
Cuba Accuses Israel of Impeding Aid Delivery to Gaza
Sputnik International
Actions of Israel, which is limiting humanitarian aid deliveries to the flood-hit Gaza Strip, are unacceptable and criminal, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.
2026-11-10T06:28+0000
2026-11-10T06:28+0000
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"It is unacceptable and criminal that Israeli occupation forces impede the deliveries of sufficient international humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite the dire needs of tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians, who are facing severe problems," Rodriguez wrote on X. The situation has been exacerbated by low temperatures and heavy rains that have flooded thousands of tents sheltering displaced people, he said. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that humanitarian agencies have received requests from over 26,000 families, whose tents and property have been damaged by heavy rains. More than 6,000 family shelters have been destroyed, with 17,400 more being damaged. Some 1.4 million people, or 65% of the enclave's population, are living in tents and self-made shelters. OCHA said that more than 150,000 tents have been prepared for delivery, which requires Israel's permission. Humanitarian agencies are also working to secure deliveries of pumping equipment and heavy machinery. Israel said that it is facilitating supplies of humanitarian aid and taking measures to prepare for the upcoming winter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/hamas-calls-on-us-mediators-to-prevent-israel-from-attacking-gaza-during-ceasefire-1124830306.html
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Cuba Accuses Israel of Impeding Aid Delivery to Gaza

06:28 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jehad AlshrafiPeople walk amid the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025
People walk amid the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi
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MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Actions of Israel, which is limiting humanitarian aid deliveries to the flood-hit Gaza Strip, are unacceptable and criminal, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.
"It is unacceptable and criminal that Israeli occupation forces impede the deliveries of sufficient international humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite the dire needs of tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians, who are facing severe problems," Rodriguez wrote on X.
The situation has been exacerbated by low temperatures and heavy rains that have flooded thousands of tents sheltering displaced people, he said.
"The international community must not allow the Israeli genocide in Gaza to continue. We call for international mobilization to put an end to it," the Cuban foreign minister added.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that humanitarian agencies have received requests from over 26,000 families, whose tents and property have been damaged by heavy rains. More than 6,000 family shelters have been destroyed, with 17,400 more being damaged. Some 1.4 million people, or 65% of the enclave's population, are living in tents and self-made shelters.
OCHA said that more than 150,000 tents have been prepared for delivery, which requires Israel's permission. Humanitarian agencies are also working to secure deliveries of pumping equipment and heavy machinery. Israel said that it is facilitating supplies of humanitarian aid and taking measures to prepare for the upcoming winter.
Smoke rises from an Israeli army bombardment in Gaza City, as seen from central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
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Hamas Calls on US, Mediators to Prevent Israel From Attacking Gaza During Ceasefire
3 October, 16:24 GMT
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