https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/eu-to-establish-official-military-mission-presence-in-ukraine-for-the-first-time-1125042763.html
EU to Establish Official Military Mission Presence in Ukraine for the First Time
EU to Establish Official Military Mission Presence in Ukraine for the First Time
Sputnik International
The Council of the European Union agreed on Tuesday to extend its Ukraine military assistance mission for another two years and to train Ukrainian troops on Ukrainian soil for the first time since the conflict began.
2026-11-10T10:07+0000
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2026-11-10T10:07+0000
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Russia has repeatedly criticized the West for providing financial and military support to Kiev, warning that it is prolonging the conflict and hindering its resolution. The EU has until now ruled out moving the mission to Ukraine. Tuesday's decision provides for the presence of European troops in Ukraine, however, its composition and size has not been specified. The decision was made following a strategic review of EUMAM's activities. EUMAM will continue to interact with the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, NATO, and the so-called coalition of the willing, the Council said. It estimated that more than 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel has been trained since the mission's launch in October 2022.
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EU to Establish Official Military Mission Presence in Ukraine for the First Time
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Council of the European Union agreed on Tuesday to extend its Ukraine military assistance mission for another two years and to train Ukrainian troops on Ukrainian soil for the first time since the conflict began.
Russia has repeatedly criticized the West for providing financial and military support to Kiev, warning that it is prolonging the conflict and hindering its resolution. The EU has until now ruled out moving the mission to Ukraine. Tuesday's decision provides for the presence of European troops in Ukraine, however, its composition and size has not been specified.
"The Council today adopted a decision extending the mandate of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for a further two years, until 15 November 2028, with a budget allocation of nearly 300 million [euros, $337 million] for this period," the EU Council statement read.
The decision was made following a strategic review of EUMAM's activities. EUMAM will continue to interact with the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, NATO, and the so-called coalition of the willing, the Council said. It estimated that more than 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel has been trained since the mission's launch in October 2022.