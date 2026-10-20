https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/eu-states-exhausting-their-financial-resources-to-assist-ukraine---afd-member-1124905146.html
EU States Exhausting Their Financial Resources to Assist Ukraine - AfD Member
EU States Exhausting Their Financial Resources to Assist Ukraine - AfD Member
Sputnik International
The EU member states are gradually exhausting their financial resources to assist Ukraine, and calls to stop providing support will become increasingly common in Europe, Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag from the right-wing opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD), told Sputnik.
2026-10-20T07:08+0000
2026-10-20T07:08+0000
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"It is becoming increasingly clear that the EU's military goals, which are aimed at defeating Russia, are unattainable. The states are gradually running out of money," Kotre said, adding that voices calling for an end to support for Ukraine will become increasingly common in Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/eu-struggles-to-find-another-78b-for-ukraine-after-zelenskys-request---report-1124904169.html
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ukraine, germany, russia, european union (eu), alternative fuer deutschland (afd), aid, military aid, financial aid
EU States Exhausting Their Financial Resources to Assist Ukraine - AfD Member
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU member states are gradually exhausting their financial resources to assist Ukraine, and calls to stop providing support will become increasingly common in Europe, Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag from the right-wing opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD), told Sputnik.