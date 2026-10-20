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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/eu-states-exhausting-their-financial-resources-to-assist-ukraine---afd-member-1124905146.html
EU States Exhausting Their Financial Resources to Assist Ukraine - AfD Member
EU States Exhausting Their Financial Resources to Assist Ukraine - AfD Member
Sputnik International
The EU member states are gradually exhausting their financial resources to assist Ukraine, and calls to stop providing support will become increasingly common in Europe, Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag from the right-wing opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD), told Sputnik.
2026-10-20T07:08+0000
2026-10-20T07:08+0000
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"It is becoming increasingly clear that the EU's military goals, which are aimed at defeating Russia, are unattainable. The states are gradually running out of money," Kotre said, adding that voices calling for an end to support for Ukraine will become increasingly common in Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/eu-struggles-to-find-another-78b-for-ukraine-after-zelenskys-request---report-1124904169.html
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EU States Exhausting Their Financial Resources to Assist Ukraine - AfD Member

07:08 GMT 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU member states are gradually exhausting their financial resources to assist Ukraine, and calls to stop providing support will become increasingly common in Europe, Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag from the right-wing opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD), told Sputnik.
"It is becoming increasingly clear that the EU's military goals, which are aimed at defeating Russia, are unattainable. The states are gradually running out of money," Kotre said, adding that voices calling for an end to support for Ukraine will become increasingly common in Europe.
Euro bank notes lie on a table in counter of a bank in Dresden, Germany, Monday, June 22, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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