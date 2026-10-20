https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/eu-states-exhausting-their-financial-resources-to-assist-ukraine---afd-member-1124905146.html

EU States Exhausting Their Financial Resources to Assist Ukraine - AfD Member

EU States Exhausting Their Financial Resources to Assist Ukraine - AfD Member

Sputnik International

The EU member states are gradually exhausting their financial resources to assist Ukraine, and calls to stop providing support will become increasingly common in Europe, Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag from the right-wing opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD), told Sputnik.

2026-10-20T07:08+0000

2026-10-20T07:08+0000

2026-10-20T07:08+0000

world

ukraine

germany

russia

european union (eu)

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

aid

military aid

financial aid

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af34cb37eee627fda869bd66d824cee8.jpg

"It is becoming increasingly clear that the EU's military goals, which are aimed at defeating Russia, are unattainable. The states are gradually running out of money," Kotre said, adding that voices calling for an end to support for Ukraine will become increasingly common in Europe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/eu-struggles-to-find-another-78b-for-ukraine-after-zelenskys-request---report-1124904169.html

ukraine

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, germany, russia, european union (eu), alternative fuer deutschland (afd), aid, military aid, financial aid