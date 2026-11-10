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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/europe-not-helping-to-restore-navigation-in-strait-of-hormuz---uae-official-1125044490.html
Europe Not Helping to Restore Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - UAE Official
Europe Not Helping to Restore Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - UAE Official
Sputnik International
European countries have not taken any real measures to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz following the beginning of conflict around Iran, despite their announcements, Director General of the Dubai Public Policy Research Center Mohammed Baharoon said on Tuesday.
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In summer 2026, former UK prime minister Keir Starmer said that London and Paris would lead an international military mission to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as "conditions allow." Bahroon recalled that Europeans managed to launch the Aspides naval operation to protect navigation in the Red Sea much quicker. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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Europe Not Helping to Restore Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - UAE Official

14:33 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar BesharatiTankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar Besharati
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ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - European countries have not taken any real measures to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz following the beginning of conflict around Iran, despite their announcements, Director General of the Dubai Public Policy Research Center Mohammed Baharoon said on Tuesday.
In summer 2026, former UK prime minister Keir Starmer said that London and Paris would lead an international military mission to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as "conditions allow."
"France and the UK started creating a coalition, but coalition was never put into place," Baharoon said at the 13th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate (ADSD 2026).
Bahroon recalled that Europeans managed to launch the Aspides naval operation to protect navigation in the Red Sea much quicker.
"We have not seen something similar to that. We already had the European mission which is EMASoH [the European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz]. We haven't seen it act at all. Actually, it was extremely dormant," the expert added.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Two Oil Tankers on Fire After Explosions in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
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