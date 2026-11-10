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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/europe-plans-to-deploy-stabilization-forces-in-ukraine-straight-after-ceasefire---lavrov-1125046044.html
Europe Plans to Deploy 'Stabilization Forces' in Ukraine Straight After Ceasefire - Lavrov
Europe Plans to Deploy 'Stabilization Forces' in Ukraine Straight After Ceasefire - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Europe wants to deploy stabilization forces in Ukraine immediately after the announcement of a ceasefire, but Russia will not allow this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T17:10+0000
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"Europe's plan is very simple, and they make no secret of it. As soon as a ceasefire is reached, they intend to deploy 'stabilization forces' into the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," Lavrov said at joint press conference with Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov. He called this plan "unfeasible" and said that Russia would not allow it to be implemented. Lavrov also said that European countries planned to practice deploying troops to Ukraine to defend the Kiev regime during exercises in Poland. Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. A source in the Russian negotiating group told Sputnik earlier in the day that the talks would focus on the key aspects of forming a new continental security architecture. The Ukrainian settlement is one of the topics on the agenda. The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The US side is represented by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
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Europe Plans to Deploy 'Stabilization Forces' in Ukraine Straight After Ceasefire - Lavrov

17:10 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Lewis JolySoldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021
Soldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe wants to deploy stabilization forces in Ukraine immediately after the announcement of a ceasefire, but Russia will not allow this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Europe's plan is very simple, and they make no secret of it. As soon as a ceasefire is reached, they intend to deploy 'stabilization forces' into the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," Lavrov said at joint press conference with Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov.
He called this plan "unfeasible" and said that Russia would not allow it to be implemented.
"They want to stabilize the current Nazi regime," the foreign minister added.
German soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. ' - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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EU to Establish Official Military Mission Presence in Ukraine for the First Time
10:07 GMT
Lavrov also said that European countries planned to practice deploying troops to Ukraine to defend the Kiev regime during exercises in Poland.
"Concurrently with the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, about a dozen EU countries have begun military exercises on Polish soil. For now, 2,000 personnel are involved. But the stated scenario for these exercises is the deployment of troops into Ukraine to protect the Kiev Nazi regime from the Russian Federation," he said.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. A source in the Russian negotiating group told Sputnik earlier in the day that the talks would focus on the key aspects of forming a new continental security architecture. The Ukrainian settlement is one of the topics on the agenda.
The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The US side is represented by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
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