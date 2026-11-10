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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/five-eu-lawmakers-demand-closure-of-secret-prisons-in-ukraine---letter-1125044627.html
Five EU Lawmakers Demand Closure of Secret Prisons in Ukraine - Letter
Five EU Lawmakers Demand Closure of Secret Prisons in Ukraine - Letter
Sputnik International
Five EU lawmakers condemned human rights violations at a secret prison near Kiev and demanded the closure of such facilities and the release of a detained medic and driver, according to a letter to the Ukrainian ambassador to the European Union, obtained by Sputnik.
2026-11-10T14:35+0000
2026-11-10T14:35+0000
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"We call on you to appeal to your country's top leadership to immediately close the facility in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka, close all other institutions in Ukraine where human rights violations may be occurring, and release all individuals illegally held in such facilities," the letter said.Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014— a fact Russian authorities have repeatedly highlighted. The issue struck a chord with Ukrainians on Monday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in a Kiev suburb where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement.The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population: a medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/un-turns-blind-eye-to-ukraines-secret-prisons---russian-envoy-1124892722.html
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Five EU Lawmakers Demand Closure of Secret Prisons in Ukraine - Letter

14:35 GMT 10.11.2026
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov / Go to the mediabankPremises of a former sausage factory where an illegal prison was set up in Ukraine. File photo
Premises of a former sausage factory where an illegal prison was set up in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five EU lawmakers condemned human rights violations at a secret prison near Kiev and demanded the closure of such facilities and the release of a detained medic and driver, according to a letter to the Ukrainian ambassador to the European Union, obtained by Sputnik.
"We call on you to appeal to your country's top leadership to immediately close the facility in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka, close all other institutions in Ukraine where human rights violations may be occurring, and release all individuals illegally held in such facilities," the letter said.
Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014— a fact Russian authorities have repeatedly highlighted. The issue struck a chord with Ukrainians on Monday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in a Kiev suburb where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement.
The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population: a medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought.
Territory of a former prison operated by Aidar set up in an abandoned sausage factory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
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UN Turns Blind Eye to Ukraine's Secret Prisons - Russian Envoy
17 October, 10:35 GMT
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