https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/hegseth-takes-responsibility-for-operations-against-iran-says-he-would-repeat-them-1125044748.html

Hegseth Takes Responsibility for Operations Against Iran, Says He Would Repeat Them

Hegseth Takes Responsibility for Operations Against Iran, Says He Would Repeat Them

Sputnik International

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday took responsibility for all operations carried out during the conflict with Iran, adding that he would repeat them if necessary.

2026-11-10T14:40+0000

2026-11-10T14:40+0000

2026-11-10T14:41+0000

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"I stand behind every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow," Hegseth told a briefing. He also characterized the accusations against him as an attempt to politicize the US military. Hegseth said that an attempt to impeach him puts US military personnel at risk and exposes Congress’ willingness to interfere with their combat missions.He said this is not patriotism, but sabotage.Hegseth further claimed that the accusations against him is an attempt to politicize the US military, and described the resolution on his impeachment as an intention to undermine President Donald Trump’s decisions, emphasizing that the initiative was driven not by constitutional norms, but by the author’s personal animosity.On Monday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky announced he was forcing a vote to impeach Hegseth. The impeachment motion accuses Hegseth of violating the US Constitution and the War Powers Resolution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-house-to-vote-on-hegseth-impeachment-on-tuesday---reports-1125043666.html

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us, peter hegseth, thomas massie, congress, iran