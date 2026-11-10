International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/hegseth-takes-responsibility-for-operations-against-iran-says-he-would-repeat-them-1125044748.html
Hegseth Takes Responsibility for Operations Against Iran, Says He Would Repeat Them
Hegseth Takes Responsibility for Operations Against Iran, Says He Would Repeat Them
Sputnik International
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday took responsibility for all operations carried out during the conflict with Iran, adding that he would repeat them if necessary.
2026-11-10T14:40+0000
2026-11-10T14:41+0000
world
us
peter hegseth
thomas massie
congress
iran
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0a/1123968151_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd470564bf808853d750ecc0904c13f7.jpg
"I stand behind every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow," Hegseth told a briefing. He also characterized the accusations against him as an attempt to politicize the US military. Hegseth said that an attempt to impeach him puts US military personnel at risk and exposes Congress’ willingness to interfere with their combat missions.He said this is not patriotism, but sabotage.Hegseth further claimed that the accusations against him is an attempt to politicize the US military, and described the resolution on his impeachment as an intention to undermine President Donald Trump’s decisions, emphasizing that the initiative was driven not by constitutional norms, but by the author’s personal animosity.On Monday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky announced he was forcing a vote to impeach Hegseth. The impeachment motion accuses Hegseth of violating the US Constitution and the War Powers Resolution.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-house-to-vote-on-hegseth-impeachment-on-tuesday---reports-1125043666.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0a/1123968151_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4867890c06e1686a4f187b59b9987c3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, peter hegseth, thomas massie, congress, iran
us, peter hegseth, thomas massie, congress, iran

Hegseth Takes Responsibility for Operations Against Iran, Says He Would Repeat Them

14:40 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 14:41 GMT 10.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoUS Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 13, 2025.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday took responsibility for all operations carried out during the conflict with Iran, adding that he would repeat them if necessary.
"I stand behind every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow," Hegseth told a briefing.
He also characterized the accusations against him as an attempt to politicize the US military.
Hegseth said that an attempt to impeach him puts US military personnel at risk and exposes Congress’ willingness to interfere with their combat missions.
"It puts a target on the backs of American warriors by signaling that Congress will undermine their missions in real time," he told reporters.
He said this is not patriotism, but sabotage.
Hegseth further claimed that the accusations against him is an attempt to politicize the US military, and described the resolution on his impeachment as an intention to undermine President Donald Trump’s decisions, emphasizing that the initiative was driven not by constitutional norms, but by the author’s personal animosity.
"It tells our enemies, Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching, that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations. It tells them that a single rogue legislator, loaded with personal animus for the president, can attempt to veto national security decisions made by the duly elected commander in chief," he added.
On Monday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky announced he was forcing a vote to impeach Hegseth. The impeachment motion accuses Hegseth of violating the US Constitution and the War Powers Resolution.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
World
US House to Vote on Hegseth Impeachment on Tuesday - Reports
12:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала