https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-house-to-vote-on-hegseth-impeachment-on-tuesday---reports-1125043666.html
US House to Vote on Hegseth Impeachment on Tuesday - Reports
US House to Vote on Hegseth Impeachment on Tuesday - Reports
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives on Tuesday will hold a vote on the impeachment articles introduced against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Fox News reported.
2026-11-10T12:43+0000
2026-11-10T12:43+0000
2026-11-10T12:43+0000
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Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky on Monday announced he was forcing a vote on Hegseth's impeachment. The lawmaker claims that the secretary violated the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution. Following the announcement, Hegseth said he would hold a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday to address the proceedings. US President Donald Trump voiced his support for the secretary, claiming he has won two wars, namely in Venezuela and Iran. Last week, CNN reported that some Republican congresspeople are expected to vote in favor of impeaching Hegseth as many believe the latter overstated US capabilities during the conflict with Iran and failed to yield the expected outcomes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/gops-midterm-massacre-makes-hegseths-impeachment-all-but-certain---political-scientist-1125020485.html
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US House to Vote on Hegseth Impeachment on Tuesday - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Tuesday will hold a vote on the impeachment articles introduced against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Fox News reported.
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky on Monday announced he was forcing a vote on Hegseth's impeachment. The lawmaker claims that the secretary violated the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution.
Following the announcement, Hegseth said he would hold a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday to address the proceedings. US President Donald Trump voiced his support for the secretary, claiming he has won two wars, namely in Venezuela and Iran.
Last week, CNN reported that some Republican congresspeople are expected to vote in favor of impeaching Hegseth as many believe the latter overstated US capabilities during the conflict with Iran and failed to yield the expected outcomes.