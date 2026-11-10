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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-house-to-vote-on-hegseth-impeachment-on-tuesday---reports-1125043666.html
US House to Vote on Hegseth Impeachment on Tuesday - Reports
US House to Vote on Hegseth Impeachment on Tuesday - Reports
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives on Tuesday will hold a vote on the impeachment articles introduced against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Fox News reported.
2026-11-10T12:43+0000
2026-11-10T12:43+0000
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Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky on Monday announced he was forcing a vote on Hegseth's impeachment. The lawmaker claims that the secretary violated the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution. Following the announcement, Hegseth said he would hold a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday to address the proceedings. US President Donald Trump voiced his support for the secretary, claiming he has won two wars, namely in Venezuela and Iran. Last week, CNN reported that some Republican congresspeople are expected to vote in favor of impeaching Hegseth as many believe the latter overstated US capabilities during the conflict with Iran and failed to yield the expected outcomes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/gops-midterm-massacre-makes-hegseths-impeachment-all-but-certain---political-scientist-1125020485.html
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US House to Vote on Hegseth Impeachment on Tuesday - Reports

12:43 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Nathan HowardDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Nathan Howard
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Tuesday will hold a vote on the impeachment articles introduced against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Fox News reported.
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky on Monday announced he was forcing a vote on Hegseth's impeachment. The lawmaker claims that the secretary violated the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution.
Following the announcement, Hegseth said he would hold a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday to address the proceedings. US President Donald Trump voiced his support for the secretary, claiming he has won two wars, namely in Venezuela and Iran.
Last week, CNN reported that some Republican congresspeople are expected to vote in favor of impeaching Hegseth as many believe the latter overstated US capabilities during the conflict with Iran and failed to yield the expected outcomes.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
Analysis
GOP’s Midterm Massacre Makes Hegseth’s Impeachment All But Certain - Political Scientist
5 November, 13:50 GMT
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