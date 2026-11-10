https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/indonesia-wants-australia-to-give-advance-notice-of-all-exercises---admiral-1125042425.html
Indonesia Wants Australia to Give Advance Notice of All Exercises - Admiral
Indonesia Wants Australia to Give Advance Notice of All Exercises - Admiral
Sputnik International
Indonesia wants Australia to inform it about all military exercises in advance to ensure transparency, Indonesian Navy First Admiral Salim told Sputnik, commenting on Australia's intention to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.
2026-11-10T09:57+0000
2026-11-10T09:57+0000
2026-11-10T09:57+0000
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"If there is something like operation transparency — they have to announce us about the exercise, about everything," Adm. Salim told Sputnik, in answer to a question about what transparency assurances Jakarta needs. The Guardian newspaper reported that Australia planned to acquire three US-made Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines, with an option to purchase two more under the AUKUS partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom. Deliveries are expected to begin in the early 2030s.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/uk-us-australia-to-jointly-make-advanced-weapons-for-undersea-drones---defense-secretary-1124215022.html
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Indonesia Wants Australia to Give Advance Notice of All Exercises - Admiral
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia wants Australia to inform it about all military exercises in advance to ensure transparency, Indonesian Navy First Admiral Salim told Sputnik, commenting on Australia's intention to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.
"If there is something like operation transparency — they have to announce us about the exercise, about everything," Adm. Salim told Sputnik, in answer to a question about what transparency assurances Jakarta needs.
The Guardian newspaper reported that Australia planned to acquire three US-made Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines, with an option to purchase two more under the AUKUS partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom. Deliveries are expected to begin in the early 2030s.