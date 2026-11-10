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Kazakhstan Expects to Resume Oil Exports Via Druzhba Pipeline - Energy Minister
Kazakhstan Expects to Resume Oil Exports Via Druzhba Pipeline - Energy Minister
Sputnik International
Kazakhstan expects to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, which remains a commercially attractive export route, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T10:00+0000
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"We expect oil supplies via the pipeline to be resumed. It attracts our profound commercial interest. Moreover, it meets the technical requirements of the Atyrau-Samara pipeline exploitation. Hence, it will require the minimum annual volume of pumping for the pipeline to operate normally," Akkenzhenov said at a briefing. Kazakhstan has sent Russia a request regarding the resumption of its oil exports via the Druzhba pipeline, however, it has not received a response yet, the minister added. In April, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Kazakh pipeline oil exports to Germany would be rerouted starting May 1 to bypass the Druzhba pipeline due to technical constraints. The Kazakh Energy Ministry adjusted its transit arrangements, redirecting some of its oil exports through alternative routes, including the port of Ust-Luga and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system. According to the Kazakh Energy Ministry, the German refinery in Schwedt relies on oil from Kazakhstan for 20–30% of its needs. In 2025, the Central Asian country delivered 2.1 million tonnes of oil via this route, with plans to increase that volume to 3 million tonnes this year.
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Kazakhstan Expects to Resume Oil Exports Via Druzhba Pipeline - Energy Minister

10:00 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Sven KaestnerA Jan. 10, 2007 file photo shows a pumping station at the end of the oil pipeline "Druzhba" (Friendship) in the eastern German refinery PCK Schwedt, background, in Schwedt.
A Jan. 10, 2007 file photo shows a pumping station at the end of the oil pipeline Druzhba (Friendship) in the eastern German refinery PCK Schwedt, background, in Schwedt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Sven Kaestner
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ALMATY (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan expects to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, which remains a commercially attractive export route, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on Tuesday.
"We expect oil supplies via the pipeline to be resumed. It attracts our profound commercial interest. Moreover, it meets the technical requirements of the Atyrau-Samara pipeline exploitation. Hence, it will require the minimum annual volume of pumping for the pipeline to operate normally," Akkenzhenov said at a briefing.
Kazakhstan has sent Russia a request regarding the resumption of its oil exports via the Druzhba pipeline, however, it has not received a response yet, the minister added.
In April, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Kazakh pipeline oil exports to Germany would be rerouted starting May 1 to bypass the Druzhba pipeline due to technical constraints. The Kazakh Energy Ministry adjusted its transit arrangements, redirecting some of its oil exports through alternative routes, including the port of Ust-Luga and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system.
According to the Kazakh Energy Ministry, the German refinery in Schwedt relies on oil from Kazakhstan for 20–30% of its needs. In 2025, the Central Asian country delivered 2.1 million tonnes of oil via this route, with plans to increase that volume to 3 million tonnes this year.
Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
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Russia Remains Ready to Resume Oil Transit to Hungary Via Druzhba Oil Pipeline - Kremlin
21 April, 09:59 GMT
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