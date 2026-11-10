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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/kushner-says-hopes-there-will-be-open-dialogue-at-talks-in-abu-dhabi-1125042179.html
Kushner Says Hopes There Will Be Open Dialogue at Talks in Abu Dhabi
Kushner Says Hopes There Will Be Open Dialogue at Talks in Abu Dhabi
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US special envoy Jared Kushner expressed hope on Tuesday that there will be an open dialogue at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
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"We have had conversations with both sides. I think we really identified, narrowed the gaps as to what we can get through, and I think we have some good ideas on how to bridge it. And hopefully today we will be able to have an open, frank, and fulsome dialogue," Kushner said at the talks. Kushner also expressed hope for productive negotiations between the delegations in Abu Dhabi. US President Donald Trump remains committed to a settlement in Ukraine, the special envoy added.
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Kushner Says Hopes There Will Be Open Dialogue at Talks in Abu Dhabi

09:52 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonFILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022
FILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner expressed hope on Tuesday that there will be an open dialogue at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
"We have had conversations with both sides. I think we really identified, narrowed the gaps as to what we can get through, and I think we have some good ideas on how to bridge it. And hopefully today we will be able to have an open, frank, and fulsome dialogue," Kushner said at the talks.
Kushner also expressed hope for productive negotiations between the delegations in Abu Dhabi.
"So the hope today is not only to discuss the bilateral issues between countries and how we end the war and bring some good humanitarian relief, but it is also how do we create the right security relationships between Ukraine and Russia and Europe, so that not only we end this war, we create a new framework and a new understanding, building upon the different institutions and understandings of the past when people's work," Kushner said.
US President Donald Trump remains committed to a settlement in Ukraine, the special envoy added.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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No European Diplomats Present at Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi
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