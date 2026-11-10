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No One Understands What Europeans Plan to Do in Abu Dhabi - Russia's Zakharova
No One Understands What Europeans Plan to Do in Abu Dhabi - Russia's Zakharova
Sputnik International
No one understands what European representatives are going to do in Abu Dhabi, since the trilateral talks do not provide for the participation of anyone except Russia, Ukraine and the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T14:28+0000
2026-11-10T14:28+0000
2026-11-10T14:28+0000
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"[European representatives] have apparently bought tickets and will stay in a hotel. This is a trilateral format that does not envisage the participation of anyone except Russia, the Ukrainian side and representatives of the United States. Why are they doing this? Probably to provide some kind of informational and political support to the Kiev regime," Zakharova told Russian media.It would be interesting to learn the real purposes of the Europeans' visit to Abu Dhabi, as no one understands what they will be doing there, Zakharova added. Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. A source in the Russian negotiating group told Sputnik earlier in the day that the talks would focus on the key aspects of forming a new continental security architecture. The Ukrainian settlement is one of the topics on the agenda.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/talks-between-russian-us-ukrainian-delegations-in-abu-dhabi-to-continue-nov-11---source-1125043784.html
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No One Understands What Europeans Plan to Do in Abu Dhabi - Russia's Zakharova
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - No one understands what European representatives are going to do in Abu Dhabi, since the trilateral talks do not provide for the participation of anyone except Russia, Ukraine and the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"[European representatives] have apparently bought tickets and will stay in a hotel. This is a trilateral format that does not envisage the participation of anyone except Russia, the Ukrainian side and representatives of the United States. Why are they doing this? Probably to provide some kind of informational and political support to the Kiev regime," Zakharova told Russian media.
It would be interesting to learn the real purposes of the Europeans' visit to Abu Dhabi, as no one understands what they will be doing there, Zakharova added.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. A source in the Russian negotiating group told Sputnik earlier in the day that the talks would focus on the key aspects of forming a new continental security architecture. The Ukrainian settlement is one of the topics on the agenda.