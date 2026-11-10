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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/talks-between-russian-us-ukrainian-delegations-in-abu-dhabi-to-continue-nov-11---source-1125043784.html
Talks Between Russian, US, Ukrainian Delegations in Abu Dhabi to Continue Nov. 11 - Source
Talks Between Russian, US, Ukrainian Delegations in Abu Dhabi to Continue Nov. 11 - Source
Sputnik International
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia, he United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will continue on November 11, a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik on Tuesday.
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"Negotiations will definitely continue tomorrow," the source said.The delegations of Russia and Ukraine at the talks in Abu Dhabi communicated in Russian, a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik on Tuesday.Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. According to a Sputnik source in the negotiating group, the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.
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Talks Between Russian, US, Ukrainian Delegations in Abu Dhabi to Continue Nov. 11 - Source

12:46 GMT 10.11.2026
© МИД ОАЭ / Go to the mediabankNegotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the Ukraine conflict would take place in Abu Dhabi, February 4
Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the Ukraine conflict would take place in Abu Dhabi, February 4 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - Negotiations between the delegations of Russia, he United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will continue on November 11, a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Negotiations will definitely continue tomorrow," the source said.
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine at the talks in Abu Dhabi communicated in Russian, a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. According to a Sputnik source in the negotiating group, the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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Russian Delegation Will Decide on Format of Report to Putin on Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
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