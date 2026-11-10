Rubio Says Abu Dhabi Talks Were Productive, But Much Work Remains
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi were productive, but much work remained to be done.
On Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
"It looks like the talks in Abu Dhabi were very productive. I think the most important thing, obviously, there's a lot of work to be done in that regard. It's not like something that's on the verge of being solved in the next 24 hours or anything like that," Rubio told reporters.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. A source in the Russian negotiating group told Sputnik earlier in the day that the talks would focus on the key aspects of forming a new continental security architecture. The Ukrainian settlement is one of the topics on the agenda.
The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The US side is represented by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
On Iran
Marco Rubio categorically denied that the conflict with Iran had reached a stalemate.
"It's not a stalemate. You call it a stalemate. I know it's not a stalemate. How is it a stalemate? The United States is imposing extraordinary, damaging effects through our sanctions and other measures and the blockade on the Iranian economy," Rubio told reporters.
Rubio noted that the US remained open to diplomacy.
He described Iranian demands as "totally unrealistic," but said the US expected that this could change.
The US economic campaign against Iran is showing results, and new military action may not be necessary, he added.
"At this time there's no need for major combat operations because the economic campaign that's being waged by the Department of Treasury, alongside others, is devastating," Rubio told reporters.
However, if Iran decides to escalate, the US will respond, he said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
On Saudi Arabia and Yemen
The United States continues to abide by its defense commitments to Saudi Arabia amid the latter's conflict with Yemen's Houthis, Rubio said.
"We have defense agreements with Saudi Arabia, and we're living up to those commitments," Rubio said when asked about Houthi attacks against the kingdom's energy infrastructure.
According to the secretary, other countries are also providing assistance to Saudi Arabia amid the conflict.
"We're troubled by ... what's happening with the Houthis, and it's a real problem," Rubio continued.
The situation in Yemen escalated in mid-July when Saudi-backed pro-government forces struck the capital's airport as a plane from Iran carrying a delegation of Houthi leaders was landing. The Ansar Allah movement blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack and declared war on the kingdom, announcing a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia.
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