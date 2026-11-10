https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-should-participate-in-ensuring-security-in-indo-pacific-region---indonesian-admiral-1125039188.html
Russia Should Participate in Ensuring Security in Indo-Pacific Region - Indonesian Admiral
Russia Should Participate in Ensuring Security in Indo-Pacific Region - Indonesian Admiral
Sputnik International
Russia should take part in a strategic cooperation project aimed at ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region, Indonesian Navy First Adm. Salim believes.
2026-11-10T06:45+0000
2026-11-10T06:45+0000
2026-11-10T06:45+0000
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"Russia should participate in a strategic cooperation project, for instance, in the field of technology," the admiral told Sputnik when asked what role Russia could play in ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific. He noted that Russia's maritime standing and capabilities were highly significant.On Monday, Salim delivered a lecture at the Higher School of Economics, in which he outlined areas where Russia could contribute to stability in the Indo-Pacific. These include regular consultations, joint exercises, the exchange of views on regional issues, the protection of critical maritime infrastructure, and the sharing of expertise.
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Russia Should Participate in Ensuring Security in Indo-Pacific Region - Indonesian Admiral
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia should take part in a strategic cooperation project aimed at ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region, Indonesian Navy First Adm. Salim believes.
"Russia should participate in a strategic cooperation project, for instance, in the field of technology," the admiral told Sputnik when asked what role Russia could play in ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific.
He noted that Russia's maritime standing and capabilities were highly significant.
"If we cooperate in technological areas such as maritime domain awareness or cybersecurity, we would be very pleased," Salim added.
On Monday, Salim delivered a lecture at the Higher School of Economics, in which he outlined areas where Russia could contribute to stability in the Indo-Pacific. These include regular consultations, joint exercises, the exchange of views on regional issues, the protection of critical maritime infrastructure, and the sharing of expertise.