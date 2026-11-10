https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-will-not-simply-agree-to-ceasefire-europeans-trying-to-buy-ukraine-time---lavrov-1125043273.html

Russia Will Not Simply Agree to Ceasefire, Europeans Trying to Buy Ukraine Time - Lavrov

Russia Will Not Simply Agree to Ceasefire, Europeans Trying to Buy Ukraine Time - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia will not simply agree to a ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict, as the Europeans are trying to buy Ukraine time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-11-10T11:54+0000

2026-11-10T11:54+0000

2026-11-10T11:54+0000

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sergey lavrov

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armenia

collective security treaty organization (csto)

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On Ukraine and Security Architecture"The old logic [in Europe] is to buy time for its clients of the Kiev regime and use this time to restore at least some of the losses it suffered militarily. We will not agree to this, it has already been said many times," Lavrov said during a press conference with CSTO Secretary General. Russia is not prepared to enter into another truce in the framework of the Ukrainian crisis, without an understanding of what will happen next, Lavrov explained.The idea of the United States to formulate clear parameters of the future security architecture at the Abu Dhabi talks is absolutely reasonable, Sergey Lavrov said.Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. According to a Sputnik source in the negotiating group, the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.On IranSergey Lavrov expressed hope that the US is no longer considering a military scenario for the development of the situation in Iran."Regarding [US President] Donald Trump's statements that military scenarios are no longer being considered in Washington, well, I hope that this will be the case," Lavrov said.On Armenia and CSTOThe Collective Security Treaty Organization countries have not received Armenia's request to withdraw from the organization, Sergey Lavrov said.The CSTO members will not push Armenia out of the organization, the minister said, adding that the CSTO is not closing door on Armenia despite the decision to consider the issue of the country's voting rights in the organization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/threats-to-eurasian-security-remain---lavrov-1125042656.html

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sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, armenia, collective security treaty organization (csto), donald trump, iran