https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-will-not-simply-agree-to-ceasefire-europeans-trying-to-buy-ukraine-time---lavrov-1125043273.html
Russia Will Not Simply Agree to Ceasefire, Europeans Trying to Buy Ukraine Time - Lavrov
Russia Will Not Simply Agree to Ceasefire, Europeans Trying to Buy Ukraine Time - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia will not simply agree to a ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict, as the Europeans are trying to buy Ukraine time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T11:54+0000
2026-11-10T11:54+0000
2026-11-10T11:54+0000
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On Ukraine and Security Architecture"The old logic [in Europe] is to buy time for its clients of the Kiev regime and use this time to restore at least some of the losses it suffered militarily. We will not agree to this, it has already been said many times," Lavrov said during a press conference with CSTO Secretary General. Russia is not prepared to enter into another truce in the framework of the Ukrainian crisis, without an understanding of what will happen next, Lavrov explained.The idea of the United States to formulate clear parameters of the future security architecture at the Abu Dhabi talks is absolutely reasonable, Sergey Lavrov said.Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. According to a Sputnik source in the negotiating group, the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.On IranSergey Lavrov expressed hope that the US is no longer considering a military scenario for the development of the situation in Iran."Regarding [US President] Donald Trump's statements that military scenarios are no longer being considered in Washington, well, I hope that this will be the case," Lavrov said.On Armenia and CSTOThe Collective Security Treaty Organization countries have not received Armenia's request to withdraw from the organization, Sergey Lavrov said.The CSTO members will not push Armenia out of the organization, the minister said, adding that the CSTO is not closing door on Armenia despite the decision to consider the issue of the country's voting rights in the organization.
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sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, armenia, collective security treaty organization (csto), donald trump, iran
sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, armenia, collective security treaty organization (csto), donald trump, iran
Russia Will Not Simply Agree to Ceasefire, Europeans Trying to Buy Ukraine Time - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will not simply agree to a ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict, as the Europeans are trying to buy Ukraine time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
On Ukraine and Security Architecture
"The old logic [in Europe] is to buy time for its clients of the Kiev regime and use this time to restore at least some of the losses it suffered militarily. We will not agree to this, it has already been said many times," Lavrov said during a press conference with CSTO Secretary General.
Russia is not prepared to enter into another truce in the framework of the Ukrainian crisis, without an understanding of what will happen next, Lavrov explained.
The idea of the United States to formulate clear parameters of the future security architecture at the Abu Dhabi talks is absolutely reasonable, Sergey Lavrov said.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. According to a Sputnik source in the negotiating group, the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.
Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the US is no longer considering a military scenario for the development of the situation in Iran.
"Regarding [US President] Donald Trump's statements that military scenarios are no longer being considered in Washington, well, I hope that this will be the case," Lavrov said.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization countries have not received Armenia's request to withdraw from the organization, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Such an application has not been received, as well as an application for the withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union, although the law has been passed for more than a year, in my opinion, in Armenia on the beginning of the official process of joining the European Union, which is incompatible with membership in the eurozone, which, by the way, the Armenian leaders themselves, including [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan, recognize," Lavrov said.
The CSTO members will not push Armenia out of the organization, the minister said, adding that the CSTO is not closing door on Armenia despite the decision to consider the issue of the country's voting rights in the organization.