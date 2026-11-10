https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/threats-to-eurasian-security-remain---lavrov-1125042656.html
Threats to Eurasian Security Remain - Lavrov
Threats to Eurasian Security Remain - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Various modern threats to Eurasian security persist, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T10:02+0000
2026-11-10T10:02+0000
2026-11-10T10:02+0000
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"When we talk about Eurasian security... It should include the fight against terrorism and other modern threats which, in our assessment, will not disappear in the foreseeable future," Lavrov said at the plenary session of the International Forum on Collective Security. The plenary session of the International Forum on Collective Security is taking place in Moscow on November 10. The agenda includes a wide range of issues related to Eurasian security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/collective-security-issues-will-be-discussed-at-meeting-in-abu-dhabi---lavrov-1125039759.html
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Threats to Eurasian Security Remain - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Various modern threats to Eurasian security persist, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"When we talk about Eurasian security... It should include the fight against terrorism and other modern threats which, in our assessment, will not disappear in the foreseeable future," Lavrov said at the plenary session of the International Forum on Collective Security.
The plenary session of the International Forum on Collective Security is taking place in Moscow on November 10. The agenda includes a wide range of issues related to Eurasian security.