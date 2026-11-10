International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/threats-to-eurasian-security-remain---lavrov-1125042656.html
Threats to Eurasian Security Remain - Lavrov
Threats to Eurasian Security Remain - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Various modern threats to Eurasian security persist, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T10:02+0000
2026-11-10T10:02+0000
world
sergey lavrov
security
eurasia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/15/1124018503_0:0:2976:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_f52e514fb62c3b9d099e3c78fd20a635.jpg
"When we talk about Eurasian security... It should include the fight against terrorism and other modern threats which, in our assessment, will not disappear in the foreseeable future," Lavrov said at the plenary session of the International Forum on Collective Security. The plenary session of the International Forum on Collective Security is taking place in Moscow on November 10. The agenda includes a wide range of issues related to Eurasian security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/collective-security-issues-will-be-discussed-at-meeting-in-abu-dhabi---lavrov-1125039759.html
eurasia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/15/1124018503_189:0:2920:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_37df3053044f2c3961fda633f6289b75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, security, eurasia
sergey lavrov, security, eurasia

Threats to Eurasian Security Remain - Lavrov

10:02 GMT 10.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Various modern threats to Eurasian security persist, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"When we talk about Eurasian security... It should include the fight against terrorism and other modern threats which, in our assessment, will not disappear in the foreseeable future," Lavrov said at the plenary session of the International Forum on Collective Security.
The plenary session of the International Forum on Collective Security is taking place in Moscow on November 10. The agenda includes a wide range of issues related to Eurasian security.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
World
Collective Security Issues Will Be Discussed at Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Lavrov
08:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала