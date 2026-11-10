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Russian Armed Forces Hit Two Electrical Substations in Kiev Region
Russian Armed Forces Hit Two Electrical Substations in Kiev Region
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The Russian armed forces have struck two electrical substations in the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"During the night, two ... electrical substations in the settlements of Pereyaslav and Yagotyn were hit in the Kiev region," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have also struck electrical substations in the Dnepropetrovsk region and the Poltava region, the statement read. The Russian army also hit a dry cargo ship with weapons and military equipment and a tanker-type naval vessel delivering fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian forces northeast of Odessa.Another cargo ship with dual-purpose cargo was hit east of Odessa, the ministry added.Russian air defense forces on duty destroyed 155 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones overnight, the ministry said.
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Russian Armed Forces Hit Two Electrical Substations in Kiev Region

06:10 GMT 10.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have struck two electrical substations in the Kiev region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the night, two ... electrical substations in the settlements of Pereyaslav and Yagotyn were hit in the Kiev region," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces have also struck electrical substations in the Dnepropetrovsk region and the Poltava region, the statement read.
The Russian army also hit a dry cargo ship with weapons and military equipment and a tanker-type naval vessel delivering fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian forces northeast of Odessa.
Another cargo ship with dual-purpose cargo was hit east of Odessa, the ministry added.
Russian air defense forces on duty destroyed 155 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones overnight, the ministry said.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hits Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Military in Kiev – Defense Ministry
7 November, 05:42 GMT
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