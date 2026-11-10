https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russian-delegation-will-decide-on-format-of-report-to-putin-on-talks-in-abu-dhabi---kremlin-1125042995.html
Russian Delegation Will Decide on Format of Report to Putin on Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
Russian Delegation Will Decide on Format of Report to Putin on Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Russian delegation will decide on the format of the report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, depending on the course of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
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"The delegation will make a decision depending on how the negotiations go," Peskov told reporters.Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/kushner-says-hopes-there-will-be-open-dialogue-at-talks-in-abu-dhabi-1125042179.html
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Russian Delegation Will Decide on Format of Report to Putin on Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation will decide on the format of the report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, depending on the course of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The delegation will make a decision depending on how the negotiations go," Peskov told reporters.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.