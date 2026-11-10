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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russian-delegation-will-decide-on-format-of-report-to-putin-on-talks-in-abu-dhabi---kremlin-1125042995.html
Russian Delegation Will Decide on Format of Report to Putin on Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
Russian Delegation Will Decide on Format of Report to Putin on Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
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The Russian delegation will decide on the format of the report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, depending on the course of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
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"The delegation will make a decision depending on how the negotiations go," Peskov told reporters.Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.
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Russian Delegation Will Decide on Format of Report to Putin on Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin

10:11 GMT 10.11.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankTrilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation will decide on the format of the report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, depending on the course of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The delegation will make a decision depending on how the negotiations go," Peskov told reporters.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.
FILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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Kushner Says Hopes There Will Be Open Dialogue at Talks in Abu Dhabi
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