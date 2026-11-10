https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russian-forces-liberate-nikolskoye-settlement-in-sumy-region-1125040348.html
Russian Forces Liberate Nikolskoye Settlement In Sumy Region
Russian Forces Liberate Nikolskoye Settlement In Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Nikolskoye in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T09:18+0000
2026-11-10T09:18+0000
2026-11-10T09:18+0000
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Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to: The Russian air defenses shot down:
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Russian Forces Liberate Nikolskoye Settlement In Sumy Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Nikolskoye in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, three field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 305 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever (North) battlegroup,
Over 215 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 190 by the Yug battlegroup
And up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian air defenses shot down:
Four Rusty Dagger cruise missiles
802 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles