Russia's Presidential Aide Expresses Gratitude to US Administration for Its Peacekeeping Efforts
09:27 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 10.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankAide to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and First Deputy Head of the Information Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Alexander Zorin (from left to right) at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the US administration for its peacekeeping efforts at the beginning of the trilateral talks with the participation of the delegations of Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.
"Thank you to our American partners for their unprecedented peacekeeping efforts. We really appreciate it very much," Medinsky said during the talks, beginning his speech in Russian.
Medinsky also expressed hope that the talks would make it possible to move towards a peace in the interests of the peoples of Russia and Ukraine.
Trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US are taking place on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.