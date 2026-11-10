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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/saudi-qatari-european-foreign-ministers-discuss-energy-security-in-paris---reports-1125043902.html
Saudi, Qatari, European Foreign Ministers Discuss Energy Security in Paris - Reports
Saudi, Qatari, European Foreign Ministers Discuss Energy Security in Paris - Reports
Sputnik International
The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and four European countries met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the security of maritime routes and energy supplies amid the crisis in the Middle East, Al Arabiya TV reported.
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The talks took place on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' two-day meeting, the TV channel reported. Reuters reported that Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made an unscheduled visit to Paris to brief European and Saudi officials on the results of his talks with US President Donald Trump regarding Iran.
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Saudi, Qatari, European Foreign Ministers Discuss Energy Security in Paris - Reports

12:49 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Amr NabilSaudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021.
Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and four European countries met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the security of maritime routes and energy supplies amid the crisis in the Middle East, Al Arabiya TV reported.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' two-day meeting, the TV channel reported.
Reuters reported that Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made an unscheduled visit to Paris to brief European and Saudi officials on the results of his talks with US President Donald Trump regarding Iran.
A Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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Houthis Report Attacks on Oil Refineries, Airports in Saudi Arabia
30 October, 03:18 GMT
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