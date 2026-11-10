https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/saudi-qatari-european-foreign-ministers-discuss-energy-security-in-paris---reports-1125043902.html
Saudi, Qatari, European Foreign Ministers Discuss Energy Security in Paris - Reports
Saudi, Qatari, European Foreign Ministers Discuss Energy Security in Paris - Reports
Sputnik International
The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and four European countries met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the security of maritime routes and energy supplies amid the crisis in the Middle East, Al Arabiya TV reported.
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The talks took place on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' two-day meeting, the TV channel reported. Reuters reported that Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made an unscheduled visit to Paris to brief European and Saudi officials on the results of his talks with US President Donald Trump regarding Iran.
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Saudi, Qatari, European Foreign Ministers Discuss Energy Security in Paris - Reports
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and four European countries met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the security of maritime routes and energy supplies amid the crisis in the Middle East, Al Arabiya TV reported.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' two-day meeting, the TV channel reported.
Reuters reported that Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made an unscheduled visit to Paris to brief European and Saudi officials on the results of his talks with US President Donald Trump regarding Iran.