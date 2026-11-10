https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/secret-prisons-in-ukraine-disguised-as-residential-houses---russian-official-1125038951.html
Secret Prisons in Ukraine Disguised as Residential Houses - Russian Official
Secret Prisons in Ukraine Disguised as Residential Houses - Russian Official
Sputnik International
Secret torture sites in Ukraine are being disguised as private houses to avoid drawing public attention, Vladimir Rogov, the head of the Russian Civic Chamber's commission for supporting compatriots and developing public diplomacy, told Sputnik.
2026-11-10T06:37+0000
2026-11-10T06:37+0000
2026-11-10T06:37+0000
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"Such prisons used to be located in basements or gyms, however, now they are being disguised as fenced-off residential houses, as they draw less public attention," Rogov said. Some secret prisons are housed in plant workshops and basements of administrative buildings, he added. Torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, a fact that Russian authorities have repeatedly pointed out. The issue gained significant attention among the Ukrainian public on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house near Kiev, where people were being tortured in the basement. A manhunt was launched to arrest the protesters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/every-fifth-prisoner-dies-in-ukraines-secret-torture-dungeons-1125030408.html
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Secret Prisons in Ukraine Disguised as Residential Houses - Russian Official
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Secret torture sites in Ukraine are being disguised as private houses to avoid drawing public attention, Vladimir Rogov, the head of the Russian Civic Chamber's commission for supporting compatriots and developing public diplomacy, told Sputnik.
"Such prisons used to be located in basements or gyms, however, now they are being disguised as fenced-off residential houses, as they draw less public attention," Rogov said.
Some secret prisons are housed in plant workshops and basements of administrative buildings, he added.
Torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, a fact that Russian authorities have repeatedly pointed out. The issue gained significant attention among the Ukrainian public on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house near Kiev, where people were being tortured in the basement. A manhunt was launched to arrest the protesters.