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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/unrealistic-hegseth-impeachment-could-hit-aipac-backed-war-lobby-wall---ex-dod-insider-1125044088.html
‘Unrealistic’ Hegseth Impeachment Could Hit AIPAC-Backed War Lobby Wall - Ex-DoD Insider
‘Unrealistic’ Hegseth Impeachment Could Hit AIPAC-Backed War Lobby Wall - Ex-DoD Insider
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The first three articles of impeachment filed by Rep. Thomas Massie accuse US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth of “disobeying Congress on the AUMF" - or the 1963 War Powers Act, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, tells Sputnik.
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While US military operations since 2001 were broadly authorized under the AUMF, which covered groups such as ISIS*, the group had no operational base in or funding from Iran, meaning the authorization did not extend to Iran.The charges may struggle to pass as many lawmakers in Congress support never-ending wars “that they can oppose publicly but privately support, as do their lobbyists like AIPAC,” says the analyst, adding:Trump may seek the resignation of the politician who is deeply unpopular with Congress and much of the military to shed a “liability,” speculates the expert.*Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-house-to-vote-on-hegseth-impeachment-on-tuesday---reports-1125043666.html
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‘Unrealistic’ Hegseth Impeachment Could Hit AIPAC-Backed War Lobby Wall - Ex-DoD Insider

14:26 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoUS Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 13, 2025.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
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The first three articles of impeachment filed by Rep. Thomas Massie accuse US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth of “disobeying Congress on the AUMF" - or the 1963 War Powers Act, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, tells Sputnik.
While US military operations since 2001 were broadly authorized under the AUMF, which covered groups such as ISIS*, the group had no operational base in or funding from Iran, meaning the authorization did not extend to Iran.

The charges may struggle to pass as many lawmakers in Congress support never-ending wars “that they can oppose publicly but privately support, as do their lobbyists like AIPAC,” says the analyst, adding:
Donald Trump is likely to “distance himself” from the impeachment allegations, including strikes on Iranian schools
The Pentagon’s long-withheld report on the Minab attack might necessitate retaining Hegseth in office as a “scapegoat”
Impeachment push aims to put pro-war Republicans on record, undermining re-election bids
Senate trial and a conviction are “not realistic,” but could “pave the way for other impeachments next year”
Trump may seek the resignation of the politician who is deeply unpopular with Congress and much of the military to shed a “liability,” speculates the expert.
*Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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US House to Vote on Hegseth Impeachment on Tuesday - Reports
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