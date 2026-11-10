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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-administration-stands-with-hegseth-amid-impeachment-attempt-1125045920.html
US Administration Stands With Hegseth Amid Impeachment Attempt
US Administration Stands With Hegseth Amid Impeachment Attempt
Sputnik International
Senior US officials have expressed their support to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as he faces an impeachment attempt from Congress.
2026-11-10T17:09+0000
2026-11-10T17:09+0000
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On Monday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky announced he was forcing a vote to impeach Hegseth. The impeachment motion accuses Hegseth of violating the US Constitution and the War Powers Resolution. On Tuesday, Hegseth held a press conference, during which he addressed the accusations. US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, and Veteran Affairs Secretary Douglas Collins have also spoken in favor of Hegseth and against his ouster. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump praised Hegseth for his response to a Massie, who initiated his impeachment. The secretary himself claimed that an attempt to impeach him puts US military personnel at risk and exposes Congress’ willingness to interfere with their combat missions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/unrealistic-hegseth-impeachment-could-hit-aipac-backed-war-lobby-wall---ex-dod-insider-1125044088.html
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US Administration Stands With Hegseth Amid Impeachment Attempt

17:09 GMT 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonDefence Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures during a media conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures during a media conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senior US officials have expressed their support to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as he faces an impeachment attempt from Congress.
On Monday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky announced he was forcing a vote to impeach Hegseth. The impeachment motion accuses Hegseth of violating the US Constitution and the War Powers Resolution. On Tuesday, Hegseth held a press conference, during which he addressed the accusations.
"Under the historic leadership of President Trump, @DHSgov has had NO stronger partner on border security than @PeteHegseth and @DeptofWar," Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin wrote on X and attached a video from today's briefing by the Pentagon chief.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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‘Unrealistic’ Hegseth Impeachment Could Hit AIPAC-Backed War Lobby Wall - Ex-DoD Insider
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US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, and Veteran Affairs Secretary Douglas Collins have also spoken in favor of Hegseth and against his ouster.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump praised Hegseth for his response to a Massie, who initiated his impeachment. The secretary himself claimed that an attempt to impeach him puts US military personnel at risk and exposes Congress’ willingness to interfere with their combat missions.
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