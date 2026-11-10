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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-iran-nearing-preliminary-nuclear-deal---reports-1125038320.html
US, Iran Nearing Preliminary Nuclear Deal - Reports
US, Iran Nearing Preliminary Nuclear Deal - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States and Iran may soon reach preliminary agreements on Iran's nuclear program as part of a new Qatari-Pakistani initiative to limit uranium enrichment in Iran to 3.67%, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.
2026-11-10T06:14+0000
2026-11-10T06:15+0000
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The parties are considering reaching a preliminary agreement to lower the enrichment level of Iran’s uranium, the report said on Monday. Specifically, the US is demanding a reduction in the enrichment level of uranium that has been brought up to 60%. The possibility of engaging a third country to facilitate the reduction of uranium enrichment levels is being discussed, the report read. In addition, the terms for the return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Iran are being worked out, although the scope of their mandate has not yet been determined. If an agreement is reached, the US could unfreeze Iranian assets worth between $6-9 billion, the report noted. The proposed initiative also reportedly calls for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the naval blockade as part of the implementation of the agreements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-sees-positive-momentum-toward-end-of-iran-conflict-but-ready-to-attack---trump-1125037934.html
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US, Iran Nearing Preliminary Nuclear Deal - Reports

06:14 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 06:15 GMT 10.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and Iran may soon reach preliminary agreements on Iran's nuclear program as part of a new Qatari-Pakistani initiative to limit uranium enrichment in Iran to 3.67%, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.
The parties are considering reaching a preliminary agreement to lower the enrichment level of Iran’s uranium, the report said on Monday. Specifically, the US is demanding a reduction in the enrichment level of uranium that has been brought up to 60%.
The possibility of engaging a third country to facilitate the reduction of uranium enrichment levels is being discussed, the report read. In addition, the terms for the return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Iran are being worked out, although the scope of their mandate has not yet been determined.
If an agreement is reached, the US could unfreeze Iranian assets worth between $6-9 billion, the report noted.
The proposed initiative also reportedly calls for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the naval blockade as part of the implementation of the agreements.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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